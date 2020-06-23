CLOSE

1. Find FWC fishing regulations on your phone via ‘Fish Rules’ app

Looking to keep up to date on Florida’s saltwater fishing regulations? Find them on the Fish Rules app.

“FWC staff and law enforcement have been using this tool for years now due to its excellence in keeping Florida anglers up to date on the latest in saltwater fishing regulations,” said Jessica McCawley, FWC’s Director for the Division of Marine Fisheries Management. “We are thrilled to be able to now support and promote this amazing app to Florida saltwater anglers and expand it to our freshwater anglers, too.”

Fishing Rules app (Photo: Image provided)

Fishing regulations change depending on your location. Enable location services in Fish Rules App and the app will automatically show you regulations for your actual location. The app is also partnering with the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council and the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council that manage fisheries off Florida in federal waters.

Unsure of what species you’ve caught? The app also helps with fish identification. Swipe left or right on pictures of fish to see more pictures and clues on how to identify a fish. You can even sort fish by name or by picture.

Have amazing fish photos? Fish Rules is always looking for more photos to add to the app and will need freshwater shots as well. Share your amazing shots by emailing them to photo@fishrulesapp.com. Preferred shots include the fish being held horizontally and taking up as much of the image as possible.

Learn more at FishRulesApp.com or follow Fish Rules at Instagram.com/FishRulesApp or Facebook.com/FishRulesApp.

Download the app: App Store (iOS). Google Play Store (Android)

2. Who is your hero?

Join the Marco Island Noontime Rotary in partnership with the YMCA as “we celebrate our Heroes with a spectacular visual display of hundreds of American Flags flying from 7 ft. masts on the open lots along San Marco Road at the corner of Sand Hill.”

Flags will be displayed beginning Feb. 14 through 19, including Valentine’s Day and President’s Day.

Proceeds from this event will go back to serving our community’s critical needs.

Who is your hero? A healthcare worker, food supplier, volunteer, veteran, our military, first responderS, police and fire personnel, teachers, mentors, caregivers, a family member, friend, your sweetheart on Valentine’s Day, anyone who has had an impact on your life or the community.

For only $50 you can sponsor your hero with this spectacular display of American flags. Each flag will have a medallion that states your name as the sponsor and your hero’s name. The medallion will be yours after the event is completed.

Contact Linda Sandlin at 239-777-9200 or Linda@MarcoRealtySource.com for your sponsorship application.

3. Florida domicile seminar

Attorney William G. Morris recently announced the next Florida domicile seminar will be Wednesday, June 24, via teleconference. This seminar is to educate those thinking about making Florida their domicile. Financial adviser, Kevin O’Fee of Edward Jones, will moderate this workshop.

Morris will explore a wide variety of issues related to Florida domicile and how to deal with them. These will include how to establish domicile, tax and other benefits, estate planning and even how to escape the clutches of the northern tax collector.

Morris has been a practicing attorney in Collier County for over 30 years. His practice includes estate planning, real estate and litigation. His long tenure in Collier County has provided legal experience in a wide variety of legal issues.

The seminar will be held via teleconference from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The seminar will be free to participants. For further information and to learn how to access the conference call, contact Kevin O’Fee at 239-394-2412.

