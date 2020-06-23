CLOSE
LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

JUNE 23

Laneya Grace, model (16)

More: Horoscopes, June 23-29

JUNE 24

Lionel Messi, athlete (33)

JUNE 25

Angela Kinsey, actress (49)

JUNE 26

Aubrey Plaza, actress (36)

JUNE 27

Tobey Maguire, actor (45)

JUNE 28

Elon Musk, entrepreneur (49)

JUNE 29

Nicole Scherzinger, singer (42)

Guess who?

I am a singer born in Florida on June 26, 1993. I started my music career as a solist in symphonies and later branched into acting. I was on two popular Nickelodeon series before launching a very successful solo pop career.

Answer: Ariana Grande

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2020/06/23/celebrity-birthdays-june-23-29/3215979001/