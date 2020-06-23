Celebrity Birthdays, June 23-29
JUNE 23
Laneya Grace, model (16)
JUNE 24
Lionel Messi, athlete (33)
JUNE 25
Angela Kinsey, actress (49)
JUNE 26
Aubrey Plaza, actress (36)
JUNE 27
Tobey Maguire, actor (45)
JUNE 28
Elon Musk, entrepreneur (49)
JUNE 29
Nicole Scherzinger, singer (42)
Guess who?
I am a singer born in Florida on June 26, 1993. I started my music career as a solist in symphonies and later branched into acting. I was on two popular Nickelodeon series before launching a very successful solo pop career.
Answer: Ariana Grande
