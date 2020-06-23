CLOSE

"Lady with the Jeweled Hat" by is Dom-O-Nik is part of the July presentation at the Marco Island Center for the Arts. (Photo: Image provided)

The Marco Island Center for the Arts is bringing the Dimension & Texture exhibition to the Lauritzen and Rush Galleries July 13 through Aug. 5.

This exhibition highlights four artists that work in clay, glass, paint and other media that will guide you on an artistic journey through depth of dimension and the multitudes of textures used to create each piece.

"Lavender Surge" by Barbie Dalton. (Photo: Image provided)

The Dimension & Texture exhibition will feature works by artists Barbara Dalton, Dom-O-Nick, Trish Henkel and Dr. Roger Koslen.

While the Art Center is suspending the traditional opening reception for Second Tuesday due to health and social distancing concerns, the organization will offer three artist talks for this fascinating show. Each “talk” in the series will be limited to 25 attendees by reservation by calling Marco Island Center for the Arts at 239-394-4221.

The hourlong artist talks are scheduled for:

Pam Shudes – 4:30 p.m., July 14

Barbie Dalton – 4:30 p.m., July 15

Dr. Roger Koslen – 4:30 p.m., July 24

"Cusp of the Gulf" by Trish Henkel. (Photo: Image provided)

The La Petite Galerie hosts the work of graphic artist Pam Shudes. Shudes exhibition will bring international flavor to our small gallery with depictions of stamps from across the globe.

Founded in 1969 by a dedicated group of artists and patrons, the non-profit Art Center has developed into a place to gather, to learn and to become inspired. The program offerings include classes and workshops for adults and children. The Art Center brings a wide variety of arts to the community including visual, music, literature, and special presentations. It is a showcase for local, national and international artists in many disciplines.

