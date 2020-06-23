CLOSE

CANCER

Jun 22/Jul 22

Powerful feelings of affection may build up in you this week, Cancer. You may be taking inventory of how you feel about loved ones. Share grand gestures and loving words.

LEO

Jul 23/Aug 23

You may get encouragement from an unlikely source this week, Leo. This can inspire you to conduct an in-depth exploration of long-term goals. Embark on a new journey.

VIRGO

Aug 24/Sept 22

It is alright to feel shy or inhibited this week, Virgo. Uncertainty over long-term plans could be driving these emotions. Once you get your thoughts on paper, you can proceed.

LIBRA

Sept 23/Oct 23

A desire to add life to your routine could motivate you to find new activities to explore this week, Libra. Infuse your daily schedule with doses of creativity.

SCORPIO

Oct 24/Nov 22

Scorpio, this week you may feel sentimental and nostalgic. Perhaps you will reminisce about your childhood by looking over old photographs or playing family movies.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23/Dec 21

Sagittarius, you feel content with yourself and life this week and that is great. An ability to look within with a practice like meditation may contribute to this serene state of mind.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22/Jan 20

Figuring out how to resolve issues in a relationship may leave you feeling somewhat unsettled, Capricorn. It might be that you do not want to approach sensitive topics.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21/Feb 18

Excitement about business or work goals might make you feel like taking some dynamic action to promote your ideas to higher ups, Aquarius. You may find a receptive audience.

PISCES

Feb 19/Mar 20

Try collaborating on a fun project this week, Pisces. Check to see if anyone needs assistance if you don't have your own project in mind.

ARIES

Mar 21/Apr 20

Aries, news from loved ones may catch you off guard, but could nevertheless make you feel excited this week. This is a sign from the universe that some part of life will change.

TAURUS

Apr 21/May 21

This week you may feel like opening your heart to others, Taurus. Show a close friend that you care about him or her, or really further your connection with a romantic partner.

GEMINI

May 22/Jun 21

A busy work schedule may be making things seem more hectic than usual, Gemini. It's easy to become overwhelmed if you do not find strategies to calm your mind each day.

