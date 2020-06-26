3 To Do: Animals and comedians
1. Naples Zoo is now open
New hours of operation from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at 1590 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples. Offering timed online tickets to the general public.
All guests will be required to reserve a timed ticket online, with reduced ticket prices. Tickets can only be purchased online.
Information: 239-262-5409 or napleszoo.org.
2. Municipal meetings: Code Enforcement Magistrate Hearing
On 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 30, at the Marco Island Police Station, 51 Bald Eagle Drive Marco Island.
Information: cityofmarcoisland.com.
3. This weekend: Comedian Mike Marino
At 6:30 and 8:30 p.m., Friday, June 26 and Saturday, June 27, and 6:30 p.m., Sunday, June 28, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100, Naples.
Marino — affectionately known to millions of his fans worldwide as New Jersey’s Bad Boy — is one of the most loved comedians of our time. He has performed in every major comedy club, theatre, casino and event center from New York to Los Angeles and around the world. Mike has also shared the stage with some of the biggest names in the business. $25 general admission.
Information: 239-389-6901 and offthehookcomedy.com.
