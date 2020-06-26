CLOSE

When I saw the Marco Island Chamber of Commerce email from Bistro Soleil advertising their “Summer 2020 Prix Fixe” menu, I knew immediately where my next dining destination would be.

For $29, plus tax and gratuity, you can pick items from three courses.

More: ‘Watts for Dinner’ the Takeout Edition: Italian Deli and Market, that’s amore

For your first course, you can pick from the soup of the day or a house salad with black peppercorn and garlic vinaigrette.

I picked the house salad, which is mainly lettuce and carrots, but fresh ones. The star was the dressing, so magical. I had to find a roll to make sure and get every drop. My partner in dine picked the soup, and on this day, it was a cup of mushroom.

For your second course, you can pick from the pan-seared duck breast, veal ravioli, seafood crepes, beef and eggplant crepes, the catch of the day or chargrilled chicken breast. Each entrée comes with a seasonal vegetable and the starch of the day.

I picked the beef and eggplant crepes, featuring chargrilled eggplant, ground beef, broccoli, ricotta cheese, parmesan cheese and bechamel sauce. The ground beef is not overdone and is only a minor player in this dish; the eggplant has the starring role. The broccoli is served outside the crepe and on this day also served as the vegetable of the day and the crepe was apparently the starch. It was a unique and tasty dish.

My partner in dine picked the seafood crepes, stuffed with shrimp, bay scallops, crab and French leeks, topped with a saffron mornay cream sauce. Another unique and tasty effort.

More: ‘Watts for Dinner’ Road Trip Edition: A brief respite on the other coast

The third and final course is a dessert round. You can pick from a crème brûlée, key lime mousse made with yogurt and sour cream and topped with a raspberry coulis or a dark chocolate cake served with vanilla ice cream.

I had the chocolate cake; which was very mousse-like inside and super delicious; packs a lot of flavor into a small dish. My dining companion had the crème brûlée, and it was amazing.

The “Prix Fixe” menu is available on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Don’t delay, a deal like this won’t last.

More: Hey Marco Island, looking for a place to eat?

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.

If you go

Bistro Soleil

Olde Marco Island Inn & Suites, 100 Palm St., Marco Island

239-389-0981

bistrosoleil.net

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2020/06/26/watts-dinner-takeout-edition-bistro-soleil-offers-summer-special/3251310001/