Comedian Philly Plowden

At 7 p.m. Thursday, July 2, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100, Naples. Philadelphia Plowden is one of the most sound actors/comedians working today. He recently appeared on “America’s Got Talent” and now tours comedy clubs around the nation. His observations & revelations about the human condition, mixed with stories from his own life, take an audience on a 200 mph trip. $25 general admission. Information: 239-389-6901 and offthehookcomedy.com.

Naples Botanical Garden

The popular spot in East Naples is reopened to members Monday and to the public Monday, July 6. Members must reserve tickets online for entry times, and the garden hours are 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Also, visitors must adhere to various safety enhancements. Address: 4820 Bayshore Drive, Naples; Information: 239-643-7275; naplesgarden.org.

Edwards Twins

Direct from Las Vegas “An Evening with Cher, Billy Joel, Celine Dion and Barbra Streisand” starring world famous impersonators the Edwards Twins. One night only: 2 and 7 p.m., July 9 at the Naples Hilton Ballroom. Tickets are $45 and $60. As young boys, identical twin brothers Eddie and Anthony Edwards would sneak into the NBC studios across the street from their home in Burbank California and watch the celebrities perform. Later they mimicked the stars voices and comedy routines for family friends and neighbors. It wasn’t until American television icon Carol Burnett experienced their talent and urged them to perform professionally as they decided to create the Edwards Twins and their own star-filled spectacular.

Tigertail Beach cleanup

From 8 until 10 a.m., Saturday, July 11. Volunteers meet at the Tigertail Beach kiosk. All Youth Participants will receive a volunteer certificate. Gloves, grabbers, bags, and water provided, but if you have your own grabbers, bucket, and reusable water bottle, bring them along to reduce waste. Information: Friends of Tigertail.com or like us on Facebook.com/FriendsofTigertailBeach.

Artist Talk: Pam Shudes

Pam Shudes: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, at Marco Island Center for the Arts, 1010 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island. Attend a talk with a featured artist exhibiting work at Marco Island Center for the Arts. The exhibition highlights work from four artists that work in clay, glass, paint, and other media that will guide you on an artistic journey through depth of dimension and the multitudes of textures used to create each piece. Talk is limited to 25 attendees. Information: 239-394-4221 and marcoislandart.org.

"Lavender Surge" by Barbie Dalton. (Photo: Image provided)

Artist Talk: Barbie Dalton

Barbie Dalton: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, at Marco Island Center for the Arts, 1010 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island. Attend a talk with a featured artist exhibiting work at Marco Island Center for the Arts. The exhibition highlights work from four artists that work in clay, glass, paint, and other media that will guide you on an artistic journey through depth of dimension and the multitudes of textures used to create each piece. Talk is limited to 25 attendees. Information: 239-394-4221 and marcoislandart.org.

Artist Talk: Dr. Roger Koslen

Dr. Roger Koslen: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Marco Island Center for the Arts, 1010 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island. Attend a talk with a featured artist exhibiting work at Marco Island Center for the Arts. The exhibition highlights work from four artists that work in clay, glass, paint, and other media that will guide you on an artistic journey through depth of dimension and the multitudes of textures used to create each piece. Talk is limited to 25 attendees. Information: 239-394-4221 and marcoislandart.org.

ONGOING

Who is your hero?

Join the Marco Island Noontime Rotary in partnership with the YMCA as “we celebrate our Heroes with a spectacular visual display of hundreds of American Flags flying from 7 ft. masts on the open lots along San Marco Road at the corner of Sand Hill.” Flags will be displayed beginning Feb. 14 through 19, including Valentine’s Day and President’s Day. Proceeds from this event will go back to serving our community’s critical needs. Who is your hero? A healthcare worker, food supplier, volunteer, veteran, our military, first responderS, police and fire personnel, teachers, mentors, caregivers, a family member, friend, your sweetheart on Valentine’s Day, anyone who has had an impact on your life or the community. For only $50 you can sponsor your hero with this spectacular display of American flags. Each flag will have a medallion that states your name as the sponsor and your hero’s name. The medallion will be yours after the event is completed. Contact Linda Sandlin at 239-777-9200 or Linda@MarcoRealtySource.com for your sponsorship application.

