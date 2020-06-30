CLOSE

Philadelphia Plowden plays Off the Hook Comedy Club this week. (Photo: Special to the Sun Times)

1. Comedian Philly Plowden at Off the Hook

At 7 p.m. Thursday, July 2, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100, Naples.

Philadelphia Plowden recently appeared on “America’s Got Talent” and now tours comedy clubs around the nation. His observations and revelations about the human condition, mixed with stories from his own life, take an audience on a 200 mph trip.

Cost: $25 general admission. Information: 239-389-6901 and offthehookcomedy.com.

2. The Edwards Twins at Naples Hilton

Direct from Las Vegas “An Evening with Cher, Billy Joel, Celine Dion and Barbra Streisand” starring world famous impersonators the Edwards Twins.

One night only: 2 and 7 p.m., July 9 at the Naples Hilton Ballroom. Tickets are $45 and $60.

As young boys, identical twin brothers Eddie and Anthony Edwards would sneak into the NBC studios across the street from their home in Burbank California and watch the celebrities perform. Later they mimicked the stars voices and comedy routines for family friends and neighbors.

It wasn’t until American television icon Carol Burnett experienced their talent and urged them to perform professionally as they decided to create the Edwards Twins and their own star-filled spectacular.

The Naples Botanical Garden offers many walkways threading through the gardens. (Photo: Donn Brown, Special to the Naples Daily News)

3. Naples Botanical Garden reopens

The popular spot in East Naples is reopened to members Monday and to the public Monday, July 6.

Members must reserve tickets online for entry times, and the garden hours are 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Also, visitors must adhere to various safety enhancements.

Address: 4820 Bayshore Drive, Naples.

Information: 239-643-7275; naplesgarden.org.

