JUNE 30

Mike Tyson, boxer (54)

JULY 1

Missy Elliott, rapper (49)

JULY 2

Margot Robbie, actress (30)

JULY 3

Elle King, singer (31)

JULY 4

Mike Sorrentino, reality star (39)

JULY 5

Edie Falco, actress (57)

JULY 6

50 Cent, rapper (45)

Guess who?

I am a rapper/singer born in New York on July 4, 1995. I taught myself to play guitar through the game "Guitar Hero" and YouTube tutorials. I was in a high school hardcore band at age 16. I have collaborated with Quavo and dated Ashlen Diaz.

Answer: Post Malone

