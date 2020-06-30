CLOSE

CANCER

Jun 22/Jul 22

Insecurity about the future could put a bit of a damper on daily life, Cancer. No one really knows what is around the corner, so try to take things one day at a time.

LEO

Jul 23/Aug 23

It may be time to have a heart-to-heart conversation with someone you deeply care about, Leo. You may need to surround this person with positivity right now.

VIRGO

Aug 24/Sept 22

Virgo, a shock will hit you midweek. An event unfolds in a way you did not anticipate, and you must go with the flow. Things will settle down soon enough.

LIBRA

Sept 23/Oct 23

Hitting a creative wall can certainly derail your plans, Libra. But only if you let it. Instead, enlist the help of others for some creative inspiration that can put you back on track.

SCORPIO

Oct 24/Nov 22

You may find it very challenging to see eye-to-eye with someone close to you. It's easy to let things escalate. Agree to disagree and recognize you each have a point.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23/Dec 21

Sagittarius, professional matters may require further investigation this week. If you desire stability, it may be time to find a different career path.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22/Jan 20

Finding time to do something for yourself can be tough when everyone seems to be relying on you. But you have to set aside moments for personal pampering, Capricorn.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21/Feb 18

Aquarius, count your blessings in the days ahead. Doing so will help you look at things through a new perspective that will help you in the short- and long-term.

PISCES

Feb 19/Mar 20

You may reevaluate your plans when a bit of shocking news comes your way, Pisces. The nature of this news is positive, so look forward to it.

ARIES

Mar 21/Apr 20

Aries, your finances will be hard to corral until you get a firm grasp of your spending and saving patterns. It is easy to find yourself into financial quicksand, so act soon.

TAURUS

Apr 21/May 21

Career concerns have been on your mind lately, Taurus. It may seem like the opportunities you thought were out there have vanished. Opportunity is there if you look.

GEMINI

May 22/Jun 21

The desire to make big changes in your life may not be possible right now, Gemini. Rather, focus on small things you can change immediately and easily.

