Horoscopes, June 30-July 6
CANCER
Jun 22/Jul 22
Insecurity about the future could put a bit of a damper on daily life, Cancer. No one really knows what is around the corner, so try to take things one day at a time.
More: Celebrity Birthdays, June 30-July 6
LEO
Jul 23/Aug 23
It may be time to have a heart-to-heart conversation with someone you deeply care about, Leo. You may need to surround this person with positivity right now.
VIRGO
Aug 24/Sept 22
Virgo, a shock will hit you midweek. An event unfolds in a way you did not anticipate, and you must go with the flow. Things will settle down soon enough.
LIBRA
Sept 23/Oct 23
Hitting a creative wall can certainly derail your plans, Libra. But only if you let it. Instead, enlist the help of others for some creative inspiration that can put you back on track.
SCORPIO
Oct 24/Nov 22
You may find it very challenging to see eye-to-eye with someone close to you. It's easy to let things escalate. Agree to disagree and recognize you each have a point.
SAGITTARIUS
Nov 23/Dec 21
Sagittarius, professional matters may require further investigation this week. If you desire stability, it may be time to find a different career path.
CAPRICORN
Dec 22/Jan 20
Finding time to do something for yourself can be tough when everyone seems to be relying on you. But you have to set aside moments for personal pampering, Capricorn.
AQUARIUS
Jan 21/Feb 18
Aquarius, count your blessings in the days ahead. Doing so will help you look at things through a new perspective that will help you in the short- and long-term.
PISCES
Feb 19/Mar 20
You may reevaluate your plans when a bit of shocking news comes your way, Pisces. The nature of this news is positive, so look forward to it.
ARIES
Mar 21/Apr 20
Aries, your finances will be hard to corral until you get a firm grasp of your spending and saving patterns. It is easy to find yourself into financial quicksand, so act soon.
TAURUS
Apr 21/May 21
Career concerns have been on your mind lately, Taurus. It may seem like the opportunities you thought were out there have vanished. Opportunity is there if you look.
GEMINI
May 22/Jun 21
The desire to make big changes in your life may not be possible right now, Gemini. Rather, focus on small things you can change immediately and easily.
More: Horoscopes, June 23-29
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments