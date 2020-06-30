CLOSE

JUNE

Code Enforcement Magistrate Hearing

At 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 30, at the Marco Island Police Station, 51 Bald Eagle Drive, Marco Island. Information: cityofmarcoisland.com.

JULY

Vegetation reflects on the Tigertail lagoon on Sept. 11, 2019. (Photo: Omar Rodríguez Ortiz/Staff)

Tigertail Beach cleanup

From 8 until 10 a.m., Saturday, July 11. Volunteers meet at the Tigertail Beach kiosk. All Youth Participants will receive a volunteer certificate. Gloves, grabbers, bags, and water provided, but if you have your own grabbers, bucket, and reusable water bottle, bring them along to reduce waste. Information: Friends of Tigertail.com or like us on Facebook.com/FriendsofTigertailBeach.

Artist Talk: Pam Shudes

Pam Shudes: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, at Marco Island Center for the Arts, 1010 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island. Attend a talk with a featured artist exhibiting work at Marco Island Center for the Arts. The exhibition highlights work from four artists that work in clay, glass, paint, and other media that will guide you on an artistic journey through depth of dimension and the multitudes of textures used to create each piece. Talk is limited to 25 attendees. Information: 239-394-4221 and marcoislandart.org.

Artist Talk: Barbie Dalton

Barbie Dalton: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, at Marco Island Center for the Arts, 1010 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island. Attend a talk with a featured artist exhibiting work at Marco Island Center for the Arts. The exhibition highlights work from four artists that work in clay, glass, paint, and other media that will guide you on an artistic journey through depth of dimension and the multitudes of textures used to create each piece. Talk is limited to 25 attendees. Information: 239-394-4221 and marcoislandart.org.

Artist Talk: Dr. Roger Koslen

Dr. Roger Koslen: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Marco Island Center for the Arts, 1010 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island. Attend a talk with a featured artist exhibiting work at Marco Island Center for the Arts. The exhibition highlights work from four artists that work in clay, glass, paint, and other media that will guide you on an artistic journey through depth of dimension and the multitudes of textures used to create each piece. Talk is limited to 25 attendees. Information: 239-394-4221 and marcoislandart.org.

ONGOING

Who is your hero?

Join the Marco Island Noontime Rotary in partnership with the YMCA as “we celebrate our Heroes with a spectacular visual display of hundreds of American Flags flying from 7 ft. masts on the open lots along San Marco Road at the corner of Sand Hill.” Flags will be displayed beginning Feb. 14 through 19, including Valentine’s Day and President’s Day. Proceeds from this event will go back to serving our community’s critical needs. Who is your hero? A healthcare worker, food supplier, volunteer, veteran, our military, first responderS, police and fire personnel, teachers, mentors, caregivers, a family member, friend, your sweetheart on Valentine’s Day, anyone who has had an impact on your life or the community. For only $50 you can sponsor your hero with this spectacular display of American flags. Each flag will have a medallion that states your name as the sponsor and your hero’s name. The medallion will be yours after the event is completed. Contact Linda Sandlin at 239-777-9200 or Linda@MarcoRealtySource.com for your sponsorship application.

Naples Zoo

New hours of operation from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at 1590 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples. Offering timed online tickets to the general public. All guests will be required to reserve a timed ticket online, with reduced ticket prices. Tickets can only be purchased online. Information: 239-262-5409 or napleszoo.org.

