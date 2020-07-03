CLOSE

A scene from "Star Wars: Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back." Prado Stadium 12 in Bonita Springs, Florida, will show the film in July 2020. (Photo: Photo courtesy of Lucasfilm)

1. A second chance

Want to see “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,” “Lord of the Rings” or “Ghostbusters” on the big screen? Prado Stadium 12 is showing these classic films this weekend.

Starting July 10 you can see the 1980 classic “The Empire Strikes Back” “Jaws,” “Enter the Dragon,” “Deliverance” and “Jurassic Park.”

Movies are $5. Information: pradostadium12.com.

More: WOW To Do List: Daredevil rally, open mic and more

2. Celebrate the Fourth

There are still options to celebrate July Fourth, so check out what's happening in Bonita Springs. The city will host a fireworks and laser show at the Naples-Fort Myers Greyhound and Racing on Saturday.

Up to 700 cars will be allowed into a parking lot to enjoy the show. Gates open at 8 p.m. Located at 10601 Bonita Beach Road.

Information: cityofbonitasprings.org.

Fourth of July (Photo: LPETTET, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

3. Patriotic pride

The Collier Fairgrounds July 3-5 will host "Out Of This World 4th of July Drive-In Celebration!"

It features light displays using video mapping, LED panels, lasers, special effects and costumed entertaintainers set across visuals of historical moments with popular music being played.

Only 300 vehicles allowed each night. Cost starts at about $43 per vehicle, buy tickets at collierfair.com/ticket-sales.

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2020/07/03/3-do-fourth-fun-star-wars-big-screen/5349469002/