Our next dining destination is NeNe’s Kitchen, Marco Island. From the breakfast menu and under the “Egg skillets” tab, we ordered the “Mexi Burrito" ($9.99), the veggie skillet ($9.99) and the “Eggstravaganza.”

The Mexi is two eggs, beans, cheese, onions, salsa and sour cream in a flour tortilla. The veggie skillet features two eggs, green peppers, onions, mushrooms and cheese. The “Eggstravaganza” is two eggs (we had scrambled with cheese). All three meals come with hash browns and toast and both make for a hearty breakfast; so much so that you won’t even notice you’re going meatless; that’s just an added benefit.

We also added “Nene's Special Potatoes” ($2.50) from the side orders options. Featuring diced potatoes with onion, cheddar and mozzarella cheese and sour cream, these were easily my favorite part of this breakfast.

From the lunch menu we ordered two specialty wraps. The “Veggie Wrap” ($9.99) features bean sprouts, hummus, roasted peppers and mozzarella on a spinach tortilla. Sooooo good! The “Chicken Teriyaki Wrap” ($9.99) features chunks of chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, green pepper, onion, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese and teriyaki sauce. It’s big, beautiful and bold.

My partner in dine took home a “Nene's Chopped Salad” ($10.99): Mixed greens, roasted red peppers, crushed tortilla chips, corn, tomatoes, diced chicken and blue cheese tossed in a house vinaigrette. It was a little rough around the edges but featured a winning combination.

I ordered the Caesar salad ($9.29) and added shrimp ($5.99). This is a huge salad and the chicken was cooked to perfection. It did have a little too much dressing for my taste but that’s better than not enough.

NeNe’s was super busy, per usual. But the staff were taking precautions, including wearing masks. And we thank them for that. An island breakfast and lunch institution, if you’re looking for plenty of hearty options, you can’t go wrong with NeNe’s.

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.

If you go

NeNe's Kitchen

297 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island

239-394-3854

neneskitchen.com

