JULY

Nik Wallenda’s Daredevil Rally Drive-In Thrill Show

Nik Wallenda. (Photo: Maarten de Boer, ABC)

Sarasota’s “King of the High Wire” brings this daredevil-packed outdoor show to Hertz Arena, July 9-12, including BMX riders, sway pole performers, motorcycles in a steel globe and a human cannonball. Aerialists Wallenda and his wife, Erendira Wallenda, will also perform. As with a drive-in movie, attendees will watch the show from their parked vehicles. Nik Wallenda holds 11 Guinness World Records for various acrobatic feats and is part of the famous Flying Wallendas family of aerialists. July 9-12. Tickets are $20-$30, or $99 for a family six-pack. Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero. Information: daredevilrally.com.

The Edwards Twins

Direct from Las Vegas “An Evening with Cher, Billy Joel, Celine Dion and Barbra Streisand” starring world famous impersonators the Edwards Twins. One night only: 2 and 7 p.m., July 9 at the Naples Hilton Ballroom. Tickets are $45 and $60. As young boys, identical twin brothers Eddie and Anthony Edwards would sneak into the NBC studios across the street from their home in Burbank California and watch the celebrities perform. Later they mimicked the stars voices and comedy routines for family friends and neighbors. It wasn’t until American television icon Carol Burnett experienced their talent and urged them to perform professionally as they decided to create the Edwards Twins and their own star-filled spectacular.

Comedian Bob Zany

Bob Zany performs in July 2020 at Off The Hook Comedy Club in Naples, Florida. (Photo: Special to the Sun Times)

At 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 9, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100, Naples. A three-time nominee for Annual American Comedy Awards Best Male Standup Comic, Zany is an occasional guest on the nationally syndicated radio program The Bob & Tom Show, and has his own segment called The Zany Report. In recent years, he has also guest-hosted portions of Jerry Lewis' Labor Day Telethon. Admission: $25. Information: 239-389-6901, offthehookcomedy.com.

Open Mic Bonita

At 7 p.m. Friday, July 10, at Centers for the Arts Bonita Springs, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs. The show hosts a variety of performing artists including singers, comedians, musicians, short story writers, poets, actors and more. Each act gets five minutes to shine on stage with their respective skills. Prizes will be awarded based on audience’s response with winners receiving gift certificates and free tickets to future Center events. $9 for members, $10 general admission. 239-495-8989. Information: artcenterbonita.org.

Tigertail Beach cleanup

From 8 until 10 a.m., Saturday, July 11. Volunteers meet at the Tigertail Beach kiosk. All Youth Participants will receive a volunteer certificate. Gloves, grabbers, bags, and water provided, but if you have your own grabbers, bucket, and reusable water bottle, bring them along to reduce waste. Information: Friends of Tigertail.com or like us on Facebook.com/FriendsofTigertailBeach.

Artist Talk: Pam Shudes

Pam Shudes: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, at Marco Island Center for the Arts, 1010 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island. Attend a talk with a featured artist exhibiting work at Marco Island Center for the Arts. The exhibition highlights work from four artists that work in clay, glass, paint, and other media that will guide you on an artistic journey through depth of dimension and the multitudes of textures used to create each piece. Talk is limited to 25 attendees. Information: 239-394-4221 and marcoislandart.org.

Artist Talk: Barbie Dalton

Barbie Dalton: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, at Marco Island Center for the Arts, 1010 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island. Attend a talk with a featured artist exhibiting work at Marco Island Center for the Arts. The exhibition highlights work from four artists that work in clay, glass, paint, and other media that will guide you on an artistic journey through depth of dimension and the multitudes of textures used to create each piece. Talk is limited to 25 attendees. Information: 239-394-4221 and marcoislandart.org.

Artist Talk: Dr. Roger Koslen

Dr. Roger Koslen: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Marco Island Center for the Arts, 1010 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island. Attend a talk with a featured artist exhibiting work at Marco Island Center for the Arts. The exhibition highlights work from four artists that work in clay, glass, paint, and other media that will guide you on an artistic journey through depth of dimension and the multitudes of textures used to create each piece. Talk is limited to 25 attendees. Information: 239-394-4221 and marcoislandart.org.

ONGOING

Who is your hero?

Join the Marco Island Noontime Rotary in partnership with the YMCA as “we celebrate our Heroes with a spectacular visual display of hundreds of American Flags flying from 7 ft. masts on the open lots along San Marco Road at the corner of Sand Hill.” Flags will be displayed beginning Feb. 14 through 19, including Valentine’s Day and President’s Day. Proceeds from this event will go back to serving our community’s critical needs. Who is your hero? A healthcare worker, food supplier, volunteer, veteran, our military, first responders, police and fire personnel, teachers, mentors, caregivers, a family member, friend, your sweetheart on Valentine’s Day, anyone who has had an impact on your life or the community. For only $50 you can sponsor your hero with this spectacular display of American flags. Each flag will have a medallion that states your name as the sponsor and your hero’s name. The medallion will be yours after the event is completed. Contact Linda Sandlin at 239-777-9200 or Linda@MarcoRealtySource.com for your sponsorship application.

Enjoy nature

Did you know the largest state park in Florida is a short drive from Naples? Fakahatchee Strand is a unique spot and a chance to social distance from everyone but not wildlife and wildflowers. Open 8 a.m. to sunset; $3 vehicle fee. Located at 137 Coastline Drive, Copeland. Information floridastateparks.org, 239-695-4953.

A critically endangered Eastern bongo calf was born at the Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens on Dec. 30, 2019. (Photo: Courtesy of Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens)

Naples Botanical Garden

The popular spot in East Naples is reopened to members Monday and to the public Monday, July 6. Members must reserve tickets online for entry times, and the garden hours are 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Also, visitors must adhere to various safety enhancements. Address: 4820 Bayshore Drive, Naples; Information: 239-643-7275; naplesgarden.org.

Naples Zoo

New hours of operation from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at 1590 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples. Offering timed online tickets to the general public. All guests will be required to reserve a timed ticket online, with reduced ticket prices. Tickets can only be purchased online. Information: 239-262-5409 or napleszoo.org.

Visit a flea market

If you've never visited Flamingo Island Flea Market, you're in for a treat. Looking for that special 1972 baseball card? A multi-use screwdriver set? A floppy beach hat? You may find it here. Open 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Friday-Sunday at 11902 Bonita Beach Road. Information: flamingoisland.com, 239-948-7799.

