Landon McLain (right) from Marco Island Academy carries a piece of wood, attached nails included, during the International Coastal Cleanup in Tigertail Beach in Marco Island on Sept. 21, 2019.

1. This weekend: Tigertail Beach cleanup

From 8 until 10 a.m., Saturday, July 11. Volunteers meet at the Tigertail Beach kiosk. All Youth Participants will receive a volunteer certificate.

Gloves, grabbers, bags, and water provided, but if you have your own grabbers, bucket, and reusable water bottle, bring them along to reduce waste.

Information: Friends of Tigertail.com or like us on Facebook.com/FriendsofTigertailBeach.

2. The Edwards Twins perform

Direct from Las Vegas “An Evening with Cher, Billy Joel, Celine Dion and Barbra Streisand” starring world famous impersonators the Edwards Twins.

One night only: 2 and 7 p.m., July 9 at the Naples Hilton Ballroom. Tickets are $45 and $60.

As young boys, identical twin brothers Eddie and Anthony Edwards would sneak into the NBC studios across the street from their home in Burbank California and watch the celebrities perform.

Later they mimicked the stars voices and comedy routines for family friends and neighbors. It wasn’t until American television icon Carol Burnett experienced their talent and urged them to perform professionally as they decided to create the Edwards Twins and their own star-filled spectacular.

Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks a tightrope 10 stories above the Milwaukee Mile Speedway at the Wisconsin State Fair in 2015. It was his longest-ever walk — 1,576 feet. Wallenda carried a 45-pound bar for stability and wore thin-soled, elk-skin shoes made by his mother, Delilah. (Photo: Mike De Sisti, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel files)

3. Nik Wallenda’s Daredevil Rally Drive-In Thrill Show

Sarasota’s “King of the High Wire” brings this daredevil-packed outdoor show to Hertz Arena, July 9-12, including BMX riders, sway pole performers, motorcycles in a steel globe and a human cannonball.

Aerialists Wallenda and his wife, Erendira Wallenda, will also perform. As with a drive-in movie, attendees will watch the show from their parked vehicles. Nik Wallenda holds 11 Guinness World Records for various acrobatic feats and is part of the famous Flying Wallendas family of aerialists.

July 9-12. Tickets are $20-$30, or $99 for a family six-pack. Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero.

Information: daredevilrally.com.

