JULY 7

Ringo Starr, musician (80)

JULY 8

Milo Ventimiglia, actor (43)

Milo Ventimiglia (Photo: Jean-Baptiste Lacroix, AFP via Getty Images)

JULY 9

Jack White, musician (45)

JULY 10

Phyllis Smith, actress (69)

JULY 11

Alessia Cara, singer (24)

Alessia Cara opens for Shawn Mendes at Fiserv Forum on June 25, 2019. (Photo: Piet Levy)

JULY 12

Phoebe Tonkin, actress (31)

JULY 13

Harrison Ford, actor (78)

Guess who?

I am a pop singer born in England on July 10, 1993. I performed at school as a youngster, but never thought of myself as a great singer. That all changed when my bandmates and I became the first all-girl group to win "The X Factor" singing competition.

Answer: Perrie Edwards

