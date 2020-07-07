Celebrity Birthdays, July 7-13
JULY 7
Ringo Starr, musician (80)
JULY 8
Milo Ventimiglia, actor (43)
JULY 9
Jack White, musician (45)
JULY 10
Phyllis Smith, actress (69)
JULY 11
Alessia Cara, singer (24)
JULY 12
Phoebe Tonkin, actress (31)
JULY 13
Harrison Ford, actor (78)
Guess who?
I am a pop singer born in England on July 10, 1993. I performed at school as a youngster, but never thought of myself as a great singer. That all changed when my bandmates and I became the first all-girl group to win "The X Factor" singing competition.
Answer: Perrie Edwards
