Horoscopes, June 7-13
CANCER
Jun 22/Jul 22
Relating to others can sometimes be difficult for you, Cancer. You tend to see things more deeply and emotionally than others. Afford others the chance to express themselves.
LEO
Jul 23/Aug 23
Finding a comfortable point in a relationship may take some time, Leo. But once you are there, it will feel like this was the course from the beginning. Just have a little patience.
VIRGO
Aug 24/Sept 22
You may be full of fast-paced energy this week, Virgo. This is an extension of your lively, upbeat nature. You can make tremendous career strides with very little effort.
LIBRA
Sept 23/Oct 23
Do not hesitate to take advantage of an opportunity or it could cost you, Libra. Push your indecisiveness to the side once and for all and jump in.
SCORPIO
Oct 24/Nov 22
Scorpio, you are currently in a great place to make a significant move in your life. You have what it takes to make a push toward big goals. Opportunities come from all angles.
SAGITTARIUS
Nov 23/Dec 21
It may take some time to rally from a physical slump, Sagittarius. Once you've committed to a fitness routine, expect a learning curve until you get into the swing of things.
CAPRICORN
Dec 22/Jan 20
Someone might be trying to ruffle your feathers by invading your personal space, Capricorn. Set the boundaries politely but effectively. Don't give in to childish behavior.
AQUARIUS
Jan 21/Feb 18
Aquarius, things may be moving more quickly than you are comfortable with right now. If you need to slow the pace, put on the brakes and explain why to others.
PISCES
Feb 19/Mar 20
Pisces, now is the perfect time to start a work-at-home routine or take a pre-existing situation to the next level. Productivity is booming.
ARIES
Mar 21/Apr 20
Aries, you are a master of turning the tides very quickly. You may need to do so as you face an unforeseen challenge this week. Roll your sleeves up and get to work.
TAURUS
Apr 21/May 21
Communication with others seems to be going well and you have a full social calendar, Taurus. This will boost your self-esteem and possibly propel you toward new goals.
GEMINI
May 22/Jun 21
Don't feel like you need to make sense of everything all of the time, Gemini. Sometimes things will work themselves out and will become more clear with time.
