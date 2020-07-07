CLOSE

CANCER

Jun 22/Jul 22

Relating to others can sometimes be difficult for you, Cancer. You tend to see things more deeply and emotionally than others. Afford others the chance to express themselves.

LEO

Jul 23/Aug 23

Finding a comfortable point in a relationship may take some time, Leo. But once you are there, it will feel like this was the course from the beginning. Just have a little patience.

VIRGO

Aug 24/Sept 22

You may be full of fast-paced energy this week, Virgo. This is an extension of your lively, upbeat nature. You can make tremendous career strides with very little effort.

LIBRA

Sept 23/Oct 23

Do not hesitate to take advantage of an opportunity or it could cost you, Libra. Push your indecisiveness to the side once and for all and jump in.

SCORPIO

Oct 24/Nov 22

Scorpio, you are currently in a great place to make a significant move in your life. You have what it takes to make a push toward big goals. Opportunities come from all angles.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23/Dec 21

It may take some time to rally from a physical slump, Sagittarius. Once you've committed to a fitness routine, expect a learning curve until you get into the swing of things.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22/Jan 20

Someone might be trying to ruffle your feathers by invading your personal space, Capricorn. Set the boundaries politely but effectively. Don't give in to childish behavior.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21/Feb 18

Aquarius, things may be moving more quickly than you are comfortable with right now. If you need to slow the pace, put on the brakes and explain why to others.

PISCES

Feb 19/Mar 20

Pisces, now is the perfect time to start a work-at-home routine or take a pre-existing situation to the next level. Productivity is booming.

ARIES

Mar 21/Apr 20

Aries, you are a master of turning the tides very quickly. You may need to do so as you face an unforeseen challenge this week. Roll your sleeves up and get to work.

TAURUS

Apr 21/May 21

Communication with others seems to be going well and you have a full social calendar, Taurus. This will boost your self-esteem and possibly propel you toward new goals.

GEMINI

May 22/Jun 21

Don't feel like you need to make sense of everything all of the time, Gemini. Sometimes things will work themselves out and will become more clear with time.

