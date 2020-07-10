3 To Do: Clean, protect and enjoy nature
1. Tigertail Beach cleanup
From 8 until 10 a.m., Saturday, July 11. Volunteers meet at the Tigertail Beach kiosk. All Youth Participants will receive a volunteer certificate.
Gloves, grabbers, bags, and water provided, but if you have your own grabbers, bucket, and reusable water bottle, bring them along to reduce waste.
Information: Friends of Tigertail.com or like on Facebook.com/FriendsofTigertailBeach.
2. Enjoy nature
Did you know the largest state park in Florida is a short drive from Naples?
Fakahatchee Strand is a unique spot and a chance to social distance from everyone but not wildlife and wildflowers.
Open 8 a.m. to sunset; $3 vehicle fee. Located at 137 Coastline Drive, Copeland.
Information floridastateparks.org, 239-695-4953.
3. Walk, bike, paddle
A hidden gem in Naples is the Gordon River Greenway.
Walk, ride your bike or kayak on or along the scenic from 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. There's 12-foot wide pathways and 10-foot-wide elevated boardwalks.
Restrooms and other amenities available. Located at 1596 Golden Gate Parkway.
Information: 239-252-4000 or gordonrivergreenway.org.
