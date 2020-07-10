CLOSE

Cleaning up Tigertail: From 8 until 10 a.m., Saturday, July 11. Volunteers meet at the beach kiosk. (Photo: Lance Shearer/Correspondent)

1. Tigertail Beach cleanup

From 8 until 10 a.m., Saturday, July 11. Volunteers meet at the Tigertail Beach kiosk. All Youth Participants will receive a volunteer certificate.

Gloves, grabbers, bags, and water provided, but if you have your own grabbers, bucket, and reusable water bottle, bring them along to reduce waste.

Information: Friends of Tigertail.com or like on Facebook.com/FriendsofTigertailBeach.

2. Enjoy nature

Did you know the largest state park in Florida is a short drive from Naples?

Fakahatchee Strand is a unique spot and a chance to social distance from everyone but not wildlife and wildflowers.

Open 8 a.m. to sunset; $3 vehicle fee. Located at 137 Coastline Drive, Copeland.

Information floridastateparks.org, 239-695-4953.

Buy Photo A hidden gem in Naples is the Gordon River Greenway. (Photo: Nicole Raucheisen/Naples Daily News)

3. Walk, bike, paddle

A hidden gem in Naples is the Gordon River Greenway.

Walk, ride your bike or kayak on or along the scenic from 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. There's 12-foot wide pathways and 10-foot-wide elevated boardwalks.

Restrooms and other amenities available. Located at 1596 Golden Gate Parkway.

Information: 239-252-4000 or gordonrivergreenway.org.

