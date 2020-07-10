CLOSE

Foreground: The “VegeFi” burger; background: the Beyond burger from BurgerFi, South Naples. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

Nothing says summer like burgers, dogs and fries. And if you’re still uneasy about getting out and especially eating out, Burger Fi makes it easy to order for delivery or pickup and pay online.

When you visit burgerfi.com, just click on the burger you want – it comes preloaded with the condiments and toppings that match the selection, you can subtract or add toppings as you desire.

For this visit, we are going meatless and Burger Fi has two different patties to pick from – the “VegeFi” and the Beyond burger. I love them both, so I got one of each so that I could hopefully settle this debate once and for all.

The “VegeFi” ($7.47) is a “crispy quinoa and fresh-cut veggie” patty cooked in peanut oil. It comes topped with white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, BurgerFi sauce on a multigrain bun (you can also go bunless).

The Beyond burger from BurgerFi, South Naples. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

I didn’t remove any toppings, and only added onions. This burger is crispy on the outside, while the inside resembles mashed potatoes. The veggies are fresh, and the taste is amazing. However, there’s no mistaking this for a real burger; it’s its own thing and I love it!

The Beyond burger ($9.57) is 100 percent plant-based and features, you guessed it, Beyond meat, and is topped with American cheese, ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions and is served on BurgerFi’s branded potato bun.

With this burger, you might easily forget you’re not eating real meat; it’s also very delicious.

That being said, I’ve had the real meat option, featuring natural angus beef and it’s one of the best burgers you can get from a chain restaurant. The beef is also free of hormones, steroids and antibiotics.

A recommendation from a previous visit, “The CEO,” a double Wagyu and brisket blend burger with homemade candied bacon-tomato jam, truffle aioli and aged Swiss cheese.

For your side, you can pick hand-cut fries, onion rings or a mix of the two ($3.97 to $5.97 depending on size). When crisp, these fries – cooked in peanut oil – are some of the best out there. However, on this visit, they were a bit limp and required a trip to my toaster oven.

The “Cry + Fry” a blend of hand-cut fries and double-battered onion rings from BurgerFi. (Photo: Will Watts/Correspondent)

The huge battered onion rings are also amazing. One warning: they come with a bit more guilt attached; but are still a bit healthier than your typical onion ring.

BurgerFi first arrived on the scene in February 2011, in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Florida. Today the chain has more than 100 locations across the U.S. and beyond. Go for the delicious selection of burgers, fries and more; and for easy contactless ordering and paying.

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.

If you go

BurgerFi

12712 Tamiami Trail East

Naples, FL 34113

239-331-3606

burgerfi.com

