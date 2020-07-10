CLOSE

"Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back" (Photo: Reviewed.com)

Feel the force

The 1980 classic "Empire Strikes Back" is at the Prado Stadium 12 all weekend for $5, including others such as "Jaws," "Enter the Dragon," "Deliverance" and "Jurassic Park." Information: pradostadium12.com or 239-302-2707.

Nik Wallenda’s Daredevil Rally Drive-In Thrill Show

Sarasota’s “King of the High Wire” brings this daredevil-packed outdoor show to Hertz Arena, through July 12, including BMX riders, sway pole performers, motorcycles in a steel globe and a human cannonball. Aerialists Wallenda and his wife, Erendira Wallenda, will also perform. As with a drive-in movie, attendees will watch the show from their parked vehicles. Nik Wallenda holds 11 Guinness World Records for various acrobatic feats and is part of the famous Flying Wallendas family of aerialists. July 9-12. Tickets are $20-$30, or $99 for a family six-pack. Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero. Information: daredevilrally.com.

Open Mic Bonita

At 7 p.m. Friday, July 10, at Centers for the Arts Bonita Springs, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs. The show hosts a variety of performing artists including singers, comedians, musicians, short story writers, poets, actors and more. Each act gets five minutes to shine on stage with their respective skills. Prizes will be awarded based on audience’s response with winners receiving gift certificates and free tickets to future Center events. $9 for members, $10 general admission. 239-495-8989. Information: artcenterbonita.org.

Artist Talk: Pam Shudes

Pam Shudes: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, at Marco Island Center for the Arts, 1010 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island. Attend a talk with a featured artist exhibiting work at Marco Island Center for the Arts. The exhibition highlights work from four artists that work in clay, glass, paint, and other media that will guide you on an artistic journey through depth of dimension and the multitudes of textures used to create each piece. Talk is limited to 25 attendees. Information: 239-394-4221 and marcoislandart.org.

Artist Talk: Barbie Dalton

Barbie Dalton: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, at Marco Island Center for the Arts, 1010 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island. Attend a talk with a featured artist exhibiting work at Marco Island Center for the Arts. The exhibition highlights work from four artists that work in clay, glass, paint, and other media that will guide you on an artistic journey through depth of dimension and the multitudes of textures used to create each piece. Talk is limited to 25 attendees. Information: 239-394-4221 and marcoislandart.org.

Artist Talk: Dr. Roger Koslen

Dr. Roger Koslen: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Marco Island Center for the Arts, 1010 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island. Attend a talk with a featured artist exhibiting work at Marco Island Center for the Arts. The exhibition highlights work from four artists that work in clay, glass, paint, and other media that will guide you on an artistic journey through depth of dimension and the multitudes of textures used to create each piece. Talk is limited to 25 attendees. Information: 239-394-4221 and marcoislandart.org.

ONGOING

Who is your hero?

Join the Marco Island Noontime Rotary in partnership with the YMCA as “we celebrate our Heroes with a spectacular visual display of hundreds of American Flags flying from 7 ft. masts on the open lots along San Marco Road at the corner of Sand Hill.” Flags will be displayed beginning Feb. 14 through 19, including Valentine’s Day and President’s Day. Proceeds from this event will go back to serving our community’s critical needs. Who is your hero? A healthcare worker, food supplier, volunteer, veteran, our military, first responders, police and fire personnel, teachers, mentors, caregivers, a family member, friend, your sweetheart on Valentine’s Day, anyone who has had an impact on your life or the community. For only $50 you can sponsor your hero with this spectacular display of American flags. Each flag will have a medallion that states your name as the sponsor and your hero’s name. The medallion will be yours after the event is completed. Contact Linda Sandlin at 239-777-9200 or Linda@MarcoRealtySource.com for your sponsorship application.

Naples Zoo

New hours of operation from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at 1590 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples. Offering timed online tickets to the general public. All guests will be required to reserve a timed ticket online, with reduced ticket prices. Tickets can only be purchased online. Information: 239-262-5409 or napleszoo.org.

Flea market

If you've never visited Flamingo Island Flea Market, you're in for a treat. Looking for that special 1972 baseball card? A multi-use screwdriver set? A floppy beach hat? You may find it here. Open 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Friday-Sunday at 11902 Bonita Beach Road. Information: flamingoisland.com, 239-948-7799.

For more event listings, navigate to the Entertainment section and click on the WOW To Do List at marconews.com. Calendar items must be emailed to mail@marconews.com and should be submitted at least a week before desired publication.

