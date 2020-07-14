Celebrity Birthdays, June 14-20
JULY 14
Dan Reynolds, singer (33)
JULY 15
Gabriel Iglesias, comic (44)
JULY 16
Carli Lloyd, athlete (38)
JULY 17
Luke Bryan, musician (44)
JULY 18
Kristen Bell, actress (40)
JULY 19
Benedict Cumberbatch, actor (44)
JULY 20
Julianne Hough, dancer (32)
Guess who?
I am an athlete born in Ireland on July 14, 1988. I was raised with my sisters in Dublin and made my UFC debut in 2013. I earned a knockout in my first fight. I've also set the record for the fastest championship victory.
Answer: Conor McGregor
