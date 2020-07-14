CLOSE

CANCER

Jun 22/Jul 22

You may want to look up old friends who you haven't seen for a while, Cancer. You may be feeling sentimental or sociable and a simple text or phone call can be effective.

LEO

Jul 23/Aug 23

You like to have the final say in all matters, Leo. But there is a fine line between taking charge and being a control freak. Let others' reactions help you fine tune your delivery.

VIRGO

Aug 24/Sept 22

You will be able to get to the root of problem this week if you put in some serious effort, Virgo. It may involve receiving and analyzing feedback from many different people.

LIBRA

Sept 23/Oct 23

This week's overall outlook is positive for you, Libra. However, you may have to work a little bit for that positivity. The attitude you present is what you will get in return.

SCORPIO

Oct 24/Nov 22

Scorpio, embrace your creative side rather than your analytical side. Employ your creativity this week and you may be surprised at the results.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23/Dec 21

You may have to rethink certain principles that you have adhered to for years, Sagittarius. After some reflection, you may realize life has changed and you must adjust.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22/Jan 20

It may not be easy to get things done this week, Capricorn. You might find it challenging to muster up the energy to be effective. If so, look to others for motivation.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21/Feb 18

Aquarius, lately you have been challenged to assert yourself in many different ways. You tend to thrive in a leadership role, but don't let the stress get the best of you.

PISCES

Feb 19/Mar 20

Many things come to you naturally. Examine your strengths and figure out how to be as productive as possible in the days ahead.

ARIES

Mar 21/Apr 20

Aries, there is a lot you want to say to someone special, but for some reason the words get stuck on your tongue. You may need a little more time to formulate your thoughts.

TAURUS

Apr 21/May 21

The adage "look before you leap" is never more pertinent for you, Taurus. Weigh all of your decisions carefully before you start any new projects this week.

GEMINI

May 22/Jun 21

Try to keep the peace with other people this week, Gemini. Lead by example rather than telling others what to do. This approach will be more warmly received by others.

