Horoscopes, July 14-20
CANCER
Jun 22/Jul 22
You may want to look up old friends who you haven't seen for a while, Cancer. You may be feeling sentimental or sociable and a simple text or phone call can be effective.
More: Celebrity Birthdays, June 14-20
LEO
Jul 23/Aug 23
You like to have the final say in all matters, Leo. But there is a fine line between taking charge and being a control freak. Let others' reactions help you fine tune your delivery.
VIRGO
Aug 24/Sept 22
You will be able to get to the root of problem this week if you put in some serious effort, Virgo. It may involve receiving and analyzing feedback from many different people.
LIBRA
Sept 23/Oct 23
This week's overall outlook is positive for you, Libra. However, you may have to work a little bit for that positivity. The attitude you present is what you will get in return.
SCORPIO
Oct 24/Nov 22
Scorpio, embrace your creative side rather than your analytical side. Employ your creativity this week and you may be surprised at the results.
SAGITTARIUS
Nov 23/Dec 21
You may have to rethink certain principles that you have adhered to for years, Sagittarius. After some reflection, you may realize life has changed and you must adjust.
CAPRICORN
Dec 22/Jan 20
It may not be easy to get things done this week, Capricorn. You might find it challenging to muster up the energy to be effective. If so, look to others for motivation.
AQUARIUS
Jan 21/Feb 18
Aquarius, lately you have been challenged to assert yourself in many different ways. You tend to thrive in a leadership role, but don't let the stress get the best of you.
PISCES
Feb 19/Mar 20
Many things come to you naturally. Examine your strengths and figure out how to be as productive as possible in the days ahead.
ARIES
Mar 21/Apr 20
Aries, there is a lot you want to say to someone special, but for some reason the words get stuck on your tongue. You may need a little more time to formulate your thoughts.
TAURUS
Apr 21/May 21
The adage "look before you leap" is never more pertinent for you, Taurus. Weigh all of your decisions carefully before you start any new projects this week.
GEMINI
May 22/Jun 21
Try to keep the peace with other people this week, Gemini. Lead by example rather than telling others what to do. This approach will be more warmly received by others.
More: Horoscopes, June 7-13
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments