Artist Talk: Pam Shudes

Pam Shudes: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, at Marco Island Center for the Arts, 1010 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island. Attend a talk with a featured artist exhibiting work at Marco Island Center for the Arts. The exhibition highlights work from four artists that work in clay, glass, paint, and other media that will guide you on an artistic journey through depth of dimension and the multitudes of textures used to create each piece. Talk is limited to 25 attendees. Information: 239-394-4221 and marcoislandart.org.

Artist Talk: Dr. Roger Koslen

Dr. Roger Koslen: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Marco Island Center for the Arts, 1010 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island. Attend a talk with a featured artist exhibiting work at Marco Island Center for the Arts. The exhibition highlights work from four artists that work in clay, glass, paint, and other media that will guide you on an artistic journey through depth of dimension and the multitudes of textures used to create each piece. Talk is limited to 25 attendees. Information: 239-394-4221 and marcoislandart.org.

Walk, bike, paddle

A hidden gem in Naples is the Gordon River Greenway. Walk, ride your bike or kayak on or along the scenic from 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. There's 12-foot wide pathways and 10-foot-wide elevated boardwalks. Restrooms and other amenities available. Located at 1596 Golden Gate Parkway. Information: 239-252-4000 or gordonrivergreenway.org.

Enjoy nature

Did you know the largest state park in Florida is a short drive from Naples? Fakahatchee Strand is a unique spot and a chance to social distance from everyone but not wildlife and wildflowers. Open 8 a.m. to sunset; $3 vehicle fee. Located at 137 Coastline Drive, Copeland. Information floridastateparks.org, 239-695-4953.

Who is your hero?

Join the Marco Island Noontime Rotary in partnership with the YMCA as “we celebrate our Heroes with a spectacular visual display of hundreds of American Flags flying from 7 ft. masts on the open lots along San Marco Road at the corner of Sand Hill.” Flags will be displayed beginning Feb. 14 through 19, including Valentine’s Day and President’s Day. Proceeds from this event will go back to serving our community’s critical needs. Who is your hero? A healthcare worker, food supplier, volunteer, veteran, our military, first responders, police and fire personnel, teachers, mentors, caregivers, a family member, friend, your sweetheart on Valentine’s Day, anyone who has had an impact on your life or the community. For only $50 you can sponsor your hero with this spectacular display of American flags. Each flag will have a medallion that states your name as the sponsor and your hero’s name. The medallion will be yours after the event is completed. Contact Linda Sandlin at 239-777-9200 or Linda@MarcoRealtySource.com for your sponsorship application.

Naples Zoo

New hours of operation from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at 1590 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples. Offering timed online tickets to the general public. All guests will be required to reserve a timed ticket online, with reduced ticket prices. Tickets can only be purchased online. Information: 239-262-5409 or napleszoo.org.

Flea market

If you've never visited Flamingo Island Flea Market, you're in for a treat. Looking for that special 1972 baseball card? A multi-use screwdriver set? A floppy beach hat? You may find it here. Open 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Friday-Sunday at 11902 Bonita Beach Road. Information: flamingoisland.com, 239-948-7799.

