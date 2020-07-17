CLOSE
Read 'Watts for Dinner' every Friday in the Marco Eagle.

Burger Fi

More: ‘Watts for Dinner’ the Takeout Edition: BurgerFi offers a ‘natural’ taste of summer

Photos: NeNe's Kitchen, 2020
The “Veggie Wrap” from NeNe’s Kitchen, Marco Island.
The "Veggie Wrap" from NeNe's Kitchen, Marco Island. Will Watts/Correspondent
The “Chicken Teriyaki Wrap” from NeNe’s Kitchen, Marco Island.
The "Chicken Teriyaki Wrap" from NeNe's Kitchen, Marco Island. Will Watts/Correspondent
The “Eggstravaganza” from NeNe’s Kitchen, Marco Island.
The "Eggstravaganza" from NeNe's Kitchen, Marco Island. Will Watts/Correspondent
The “Mexi Burrito” from NeNe’s Kitchen, Marco Island.
The "Mexi Burrito" from NeNe's Kitchen, Marco Island. Will Watts/Correspondent
The veggie skillet from NeNe’s Kitchen, Marco Island.
The veggie skillet from NeNe's Kitchen, Marco Island. Will Watts/Correspondent
“Nene's Special Potatoes” from NeNe’s Kitchen, Marco Island.
"Nene's Special Potatoes" from NeNe's Kitchen, Marco Island. Will Watts/Correspondent
The Caesar salad with shrimp from NeNe’s Kitchen, Marco Island.
The Caesar salad with shrimp from NeNe's Kitchen, Marco Island. Will Watts/Correspondent
The “Nene's Chopped Salad” from NeNe’s Kitchen, Marco Island.
The "Nene's Chopped Salad" from NeNe's Kitchen, Marco Island. Will Watts/Correspondent
    NeNe's Kitchen

    More: ‘Watts for Dinner’ the Takeout Edition: Hearty is in everything NeNe’s does

    Photos: Bistro Soleil, 2020
    Beef and eggplant crepes from Bistro Soleil, Marco Island.
    Beef and eggplant crepes from Bistro Soleil, Marco Island. Will Watts/Correspondent
    A side salad from Bistro Soleil, Marco Island.
    A side salad from Bistro Soleil, Marco Island. Will Watts/Correspondent
    Crème brûlée and dark chocolate cake served with vanilla ice cream from Bistro Soleil, Marco Island.
    Crème brûlée and dark chocolate cake served with vanilla ice cream from Bistro Soleil, Marco Island. Will Watts/Correspondent
    The seafood crepes from Bistro Soleil, Marco Island.
    The seafood crepes from Bistro Soleil, Marco Island. Will Watts/Correspondent
      Bistro Soleil

      More: ‘Watts for Dinner’ the Takeout Edition: Bistro Soleil offers a summer special

      And Italian Deli and Market, DaVinci’s Ristoranté Italiano, Joey D's, Hoot's, Island Gypsy, Joey's Pizza and Pasta, Empire Bagel Factory, La Tavola, Red Roosters, Davide Italian Café & Deli, Jackie’s Chinese, Margaritas, The Oyster Society, Verdi's Bistro, The Crabby Lady, ZaZa's, Marco Island Brewery, Frankie’s Authentic Italian Deli, Sale e Pepe, Michelbob’s Championship Ribs & Steaks, Hammock Grill, Mango's Dockside Bistro, The Lakeside Eatery, Sami's, Stonewalls, Summer Day Market & Cafe, Café de Marco, The Boulevard, Petit Soleil, Arturo's Bistro, Thai Sushi by KJ, Davide, Thai Thai Sushi Bowl, Tokyo Inn, Su's Garden, The SpeakEasy, Doreen's Cup of Joe, The Snook Inn, Napoli On The Bay, Old Marco Pub, Finn Bistro, Marek's Bar & Bistro, Paradise Found, Ciao Bella, Stan's Idle Hour, Marco Prime, Dolphin Tiki, 2Shea's Salty Dog, Pelican Bend, The Little Bar, Capri Fish House, CJ's On The Bay, Kretch's, Lee Be Fish Company, Sunset Grille, Nacho Mama's, Crazy Flamingo, The Deck at the Hilton, Stilts Bar & Grill, Sand Bar and Pinchers.

      Don't see your favorite here? Send a request to mail@marconews.com. And look for a new entry every week. 

      Visit marconews.com. Just click on ‘Entertainment’ and go to ‘Watts for Dinner.’  

      More: ‘Watts for Dinner’ the Takeout Edition: Italian Deli and Market, that’s amore

      More: ‘Watts for Dinner’ the Takeout Edition: DaVinci's offers top-notch Italian fare

      More: ‘Watts for Dinner’ the Takeout Edition: Joey D’s offers pizza perfection

      More: ‘Watts for Dinner’ the Takeout Edition: Hoot’s is back with breakfast and lunch

      More: ‘Watts for Dinner’ Takeout Edition: Island Gypsy serves up amazing reopening

      More: ‘Watts for Dinner’ the Takeout Edition: Joey’s has me tied up in (garlic) knots

      More: ‘Watts for Dinner’ the Takeout Edition: A well-run ‘Empire’

      More: ‘Watts for Dinner’ Takeout Edition: La Tavola delivers quality with ease

      More: ‘Watts for Dinner’ Takeout Edition: Red Rooster has breakfast, lunch to go

      More: ‘Watts for Dinner’ Takeout Edition: Davide delivers authentic Italian

      More: ‘Watts for Dinner’ Takeout Edition: Jackie's takes visible precautions to bring you delicious dishes

      More: ‘Watts for Dinner’ Takeout Edition: Margaritas packs in the flavor

      More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: The Oyster Society delights in difficult times

      More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: Verdi’s Bistro has the winning combinations

      More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: Goodland’s Lady serves up savory seafood

      More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: Giant burrito, elotes worth a visit to ZaZa

      More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: Brewery more than the name implies

      More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: Frankie’s offers traditional menu and so much more

      More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: Luxurious sunset dining at Sale e Pepe

      More: 'Watts for Dinner': Our take away? This takeout is tremendous

      More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: A fresh twist at Hammock Grill

      More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: Something for everyone at Mango’s Dockside Bistro

      More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: Lakeside Eatery brings something new to the table

      More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: Sami’s keeps upping the bar

      More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: Stonewalls stands out from the pack

      More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: A healthy fix at Summer Day Market & Café

      More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: Café de Marco brings it’s ‘A’ game

      More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: The Boulevard – rebirth of a restaurant

      More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: Sunday brunch with a French twist at Petit Soleil

      More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: Arturo's Bistro delivers top-notch dinner

      More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: KJ’s offers top-notch sushi and Thai

      More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: Give Thai Thai a try

      More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: Tokyo Inn for dinner and a show

      More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: Su’s Garden for your Chinese fix

      More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: SpeakEasy and have a big sandwich

      More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: Healthy and/or hearty, Doreen’s has a great breakfast

      More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: Doreen’s also has lunch items

      More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: Snook Inn improves on already great experience

      More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: An Italian feast from Napoli On The Bay

      More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: Old Marco Pub come hungry, leave happy

      More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: The details define Fin Bistro

      More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: Marek’s put a fresh spin on food

      More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: ‘Paradise Found’ in Goodland

      More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: Not the last goodbye for Ciao Bella

      More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: Idle hands find a home in Goodland

      More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: It’s ‘Prime’ time on Marco

      More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: Take a mini-vacation at Dolphin Tiki

      More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: 2Shea's Salty Dog wins on atmosphere; and won’t leave you hungry

      More: ‘Watts for Dinner:’ Pelican Bend for a wedge and a platter

      More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: Little Bar is big on taste and pure joy

      More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: Capri Fish House when you’re in the mood for seafood

      More: ‘Watt’s for Dinner’: CJ’s for equal parts sinful and healthy

      More: 'Watts for Dinner': Kretch's – Unassuming setting, friendly faces make for fun time

      More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: Lee Be Fish Company is fresh and uncomplicated

      More: ‘Watt’s for Dinner’: Casual beachside dinner and a show

      More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: Nacho Mama’s – Top of the ooey gooey Tex Mex pile

      More: 'Watts for Dinner': You’d be crazy to skip out on Flamingo

      More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: The time is now for locals to visit The Deck

      More: Dining review: Disappointment abounds; Stilts needs to go a lot higher

      More: Review: The Sand Bar, comfort food and comfortable surroundings

      More: Review: Pinchers will do, in a pinch

      More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: Choice cuts from the Publix deli

      More: ‘Watts for Dinner’: Everything is bigger at Texas Roadhouse

      Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2020/07/17/hey-marco-island-looking-for-place-eat/5436800002/