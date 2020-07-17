CLOSE

Yes, I know. The Beach Boys song is “Kokomo” with a “K.” But every time I see the sign for our next dining destination, I start singing anyway.

Cocomo’s Grill has perhaps the widest variety of food on the island, from Asian fusion to Italian and everything in between. Now that’s something to sing about.

We started off with two appetizers. The chicken lettuce wraps ($11) feature soy marinated chicken sautéed with onions, water chestnuts and cashews and served with cool lettuce leaves, bean sprouts, and cilantro. You can substitute shrimp for $13.

This dish reminds me of the P.F. Changes/Pei Wei wraps; but instead of ground chicken you get chicken chunks. The staff did a great job with this dish, keeping the cool parts in a separate container from the hot parts. Seasoned well, a little challenging to eat but worth the extra effort.

We also partook of the pot stickers ($9). You can have these pork-filled dumplings steamed or fried, and we picked the latter. The dish includes a seaweed salad and soy sauce.

You see this dish in a lot of Chinese, Japanese and Thai restaurants, so what culture gets the credit. While adopted by many, it seems the food first appeared in China. No matter, Cocomo’s does this dish proud.

For my entrée, I opted for the spinach tortellini ($21) featuring asiago cheese stuffed pasta sautéed in brandy, cream, marinara, tomato, onion, garlic, then finished with spinach, bacon, chicken, shrimp and parmesan cheese. It comes with garlic bread and a side house of Caesar.

When I first looked at the menu, I thought the bacon, chicken or shrimp were add on; and I was fine without any of those. Alas, no. It comes with all three. Surprise! At first glance, that seems like a strange combination, but the ingredients complimented each other well in this dish and I enjoyed every bite.

My dining companion had the portabella sandwich ($9.99) featuring a marinated mushroom grilled with roasted red pepper then topped with spinach, parmesan cheese and pesto sauce. It comes with your choice of side (he picked sweet potato fries) and cole slaw. You can add lettuce or tomato if you want; he did not. Cocomo’s suggests you can try any sandwich on garlic bread for $1 more; and that seemed fitting for this sandwich.

It could best be described as a colorful work of art; but don’t fall in love with the outside because it tastes as good as it looks. This dish comes highly recommended.

Just like the songs says, get there fast and then take it slow, down at Cocomo’s.

If you go

Cocomo's Grill

945 N Collier Blvd., Marco Island

239-394-3600

cocomosgrill.com

