CLOSE

Dr. Roger Koslen: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Marco Island Center for the Arts, 1010 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island. (Photo: denphumi, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

1. Attend the Artist Talk with Dr. Roger Koslen

Dr. Roger Koslen: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Marco Island Center for the Arts, 1010 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island.

Attend a talk with a featured artist exhibiting work at Marco Island Center for the Arts.

The exhibition highlights work from four artists that work in clay, glass, paint, and other media that will guide you on an artistic journey through depth of dimension and the multitudes of textures used to create each piece.

Talk is limited to 25 attendees.

Information: 239-394-4221 and marcoislandart.org.

More: WOW To DO List: Sounds of Summer, more

2. Adhere to a routine for better health

The wellness resource UCI Health notes that lack of structure has been a common side effect of social distancing. But people should adhere to a routine even if they're working from home or have been laid off or furloughed.

A routine with established mealtimes can help people avoid random snacking that can contribute to weight gain.

Regular exercise is a great way to improve the quality of your sleep. (Photo: Getty Images / PeopleImages)

3. Make time for exercise

Exercise is essential to maintaining a healthy weight. Social distancing has given many people more free time than they know what to do with.

Fill the boredom with exercise, utilizing online tutorials to engage in weight-free exercises if necessary. Go for daily strolls around the neighborhood or, if possible, purchase some home gym equipment.

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2020/07/21/3-do-artist-talk-with-dr-roger-koslen-more/5457908002/