Celebrity Birthdays, July 21-27
JULY 21
Josh Hartnett, actor (42)
JULY 22
Selena Gomez, singer (28)
JULY 23
Slash, guitarist (55)
JULY 24
Mitch Grassi, singer (28)
JULY 25
Iman Abdulmajid, model (65)
JULY 26
Elizabeth Gillies, actress (27)
JULY 27
Triple H, wrestler (51)
Guess who?
I am a TV personality born in Australia on July 24, 1998. I come from a famous animal activist and education family. I grew up in the spotlight thanks to my father’s very popular television series.
Answer: Bindi Irwin
