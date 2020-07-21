CLOSE

CANCER

Jun 22/Jul 22

Cancer, when people come to you for advice, it can feel gratifying that others revere you for your expertise and knowledge. This validates your insights.

More: Celebrity Birthdays, July 21-27

LEO

Jul 23/Aug 23

Leo, you feel rewarded after helping people, even if you do not get paid for your service. Your naturally generous spirit can be rewarded in different ways.

VIRGO

Aug 24/Sept 22

Someone understands you without having to say a word, Virgo. This is the person you want to permanently have in your camp. Do what you can to make this possible.

LIBRA

Sept 23/Oct 23

Financial matters take a positive spin, Libra. This means you can indulge in some creature comforts that may have been out of reach. Enjoy this good fortune.

SCORPIO

Oct 24/Nov 22

Scorpio, do not be afraid to be passionate at some point this week. Whether it is a pet project or a relationship, approach it with renewed passion.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23/Dec 21

Sagittarius, if you are single, now may be a time when you spot someone new in the neighborhood who could be a match. Couples will strengthen their relationships.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22/Jan 20

You have a method of expressing yourself that garners many admirers, Capricorn. Keep up the good work and allow others to express themselves as well.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21/Feb 18

Keep a conversation flowing with a lot of great ideas, Aquarius. Avoid falling too far into daydreaming mode so you can serve as the catalyst for great conversation.

PISCES

Feb 19/Mar 20

Shy away from familiar activities and try something completely new, Pisces. Study something you have always enjoyed or try a new hobby.

ARIES

Mar 21/Apr 20

Aries, an opportunity to overcome past injustices or things you may have felt you did wrong presents itself this week. It may arrive out of the blue, but you won't miss it.

TAURUS

Apr 21/May 21

Don't be surprised if an old friend calls you this week and wants to catch up. Expect to reconnect as if no time has passed since your most recent encounter.

GEMINI

May 22/Jun 21

Try developing a project in secret and working out the kinks before you bring others in on the plan, Gemini. Conduct several trial runs before going forward.

More: Horoscopes, July 14-20

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2020/07/21/horoscopes-july-21-27/5457831002/