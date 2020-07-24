CLOSE

Scarlett Johansson, from left, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Jeremy Renner, Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo appear in the motion picture ?Marvel?s The Avengers.? Gannett Photo network Scarlett Johansson, from left, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Jeremy Renner, Robert Downey Jr. Mark Ruffalo appear in the motion picture "Marvel's The Avengers." (Gannett, Zade Rosenthal/Walt Disney Studios/File) (Photo: ZADE ROSENTHAL, GANNETT)

1. Movie night at Prado

Kids driving you, well, a little crazy? Need a break from the house? Prado Stadium 12 in Bonita Springs features family and action films this weekend, including "Karate Kid" (the 1984 original), "The Avengers" from 2012 and "Trolls World Tour."

All tickets are $5.

Information: pradostadium12.com or 239-302-2707.

2. Orange Jeep Tour

Head to Ave Maria to enjoy an Orange Jeep Tour to go back in time to historic Florida. There's 90-minute narrated tours from sunrise to sunset. Address: 5076 Annunciation Circle, No. 104, Ave Maria.

Information: 239-434-5337; orangejeeptours.com.

The giant Pacific octopus is a big star at The Bailey-Matthews National Shell Museum. The Sanibel Island museum recently reopened its new aquarium. (Photo: Charles Runnells)

3. Visit the Bailey-Matthews Shell Museum

Now open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every day, at 3075 Sanibel Captiva Road, Sanibel with a new exhibit: Beyond Shells: The Mysterious World of Mollusks.

The exhibit consists of 11 aquariums home to giant clams, gastropods and a Giant Pacific Octopus. Admission is $23.95 for adults (18 and older), $21.95 for seniors, $14.95 youth (12 to 17) and students with their ID, $8.95 for children (5 to 11) and free to children younger than 5 and active military.

Visitors who bike to the museum receive $1 off admission.

Information: 239-395-2233, shellmuseum.org.

