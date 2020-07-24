CLOSE

This week’s Marco Island destination is the Crazy Flamingo.

We started with the deep fried ravioli ($7.99) and the buffalo shrimp ($10.99).

Deep frying a ravioli can transform it from a simple entree accompaniment into a sophisticated appetizer, and this was perhaps the best part of my meal. It comes with six golden pillows and a side of cheese-covered marina.

The battered butterfly shrimp are dipped in a buffalo sauce and served with blue cheese (or ranch) dressing. The dressing tasted as though it was made in house; was very think with big chunks of blue cheese; yummy! The shrimp were on the soggy side.

For my entrée, I choose the Thai fish ($14.99); the fish is battered and fried and coated in a spicy sauce and served over a bed of yellow rice. The sauce is tasty but overpowers the fish a bit too much. Jasmine would be a better rice choice for this dish, but the yellow rice was good.

My dining companion had the fish sandwich ($11.99). You can pick from mahi-mahi, white fish, ahi tuna, grouper of salmon. He got the blackened mahi-mahi. For a small upcharge, it can be served on garlic bread, which he opted for. The bread was the star of this dish, which could have used a small flavor kick; perhaps a chipotle mayo or something? The fillet was thick and plentiful with colorful greens. And it was served with Crazy’s amazing fries.

During my previous review (September 2018), I had the Cesar salad with the grilled chicken. The menu said it was the best, “award winning” and that they “sold the most.” So, I had to find out for myself. Boasts aside; it was a solid performer. The chicken was tasty and plentiful; the dressing tangy and not too heavy; and the side of garlic bread that comes with it was the icing on the cake.

My dining companion ordered the “Steak A La Mama,” a 12 oz. charbroiled sirloin topped with roasted garlic, cherry peppers and “a la mama” sauce and was served on top of French fries. The steak was masterful; juicy and delicious. The peppers added a little too much heat for my friend; but otherwise it was a solid performer.

Crazy Flamingo’s feels like it’s part of the community and relies on regulars more than tourists. It’s a true taste of Marco Island.

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.

If you go

The Crazy Flamingo

1035 North Collier Boulevard, #313, Marco Island

239-642-9600

www.thecrazyflamingo.com

