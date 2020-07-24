‘Watts for Dinner’ the Takeout Edition: The Crazy Flamingo is a Marco mainstay
This week’s Marco Island destination is the Crazy Flamingo.
We started with the deep fried ravioli ($7.99) and the buffalo shrimp ($10.99).
Deep frying a ravioli can transform it from a simple entree accompaniment into a sophisticated appetizer, and this was perhaps the best part of my meal. It comes with six golden pillows and a side of cheese-covered marina.
The battered butterfly shrimp are dipped in a buffalo sauce and served with blue cheese (or ranch) dressing. The dressing tasted as though it was made in house; was very think with big chunks of blue cheese; yummy! The shrimp were on the soggy side.
For my entrée, I choose the Thai fish ($14.99); the fish is battered and fried and coated in a spicy sauce and served over a bed of yellow rice. The sauce is tasty but overpowers the fish a bit too much. Jasmine would be a better rice choice for this dish, but the yellow rice was good.
My dining companion had the fish sandwich ($11.99). You can pick from mahi-mahi, white fish, ahi tuna, grouper of salmon. He got the blackened mahi-mahi. For a small upcharge, it can be served on garlic bread, which he opted for. The bread was the star of this dish, which could have used a small flavor kick; perhaps a chipotle mayo or something? The fillet was thick and plentiful with colorful greens. And it was served with Crazy’s amazing fries.
During my previous review (September 2018), I had the Cesar salad with the grilled chicken. The menu said it was the best, “award winning” and that they “sold the most.” So, I had to find out for myself. Boasts aside; it was a solid performer. The chicken was tasty and plentiful; the dressing tangy and not too heavy; and the side of garlic bread that comes with it was the icing on the cake.
My dining companion ordered the “Steak A La Mama,” a 12 oz. charbroiled sirloin topped with roasted garlic, cherry peppers and “a la mama” sauce and was served on top of French fries. The steak was masterful; juicy and delicious. The peppers added a little too much heat for my friend; but otherwise it was a solid performer.
Crazy Flamingo’s feels like it’s part of the community and relies on regulars more than tourists. It’s a true taste of Marco Island.
If you go
The Crazy Flamingo
- 1035 North Collier Boulevard, #313, Marco Island
- 239-642-9600
- www.thecrazyflamingo.com
