CLOSE

JULY

Artist Talk: Dr. Roger Koslen

Dr. Roger Koslen: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Marco Island Center for the Arts, 1010 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island. Attend a talk with a featured artist exhibiting work at Marco Island Center for the Arts. The exhibition highlights work from four artists that work in clay, glass, paint, and other media that will guide you on an artistic journey through depth of dimension and the multitudes of textures used to create each piece. Talk is limited to 25 attendees. Information: 239-394-4221 and marcoislandart.org.

Sounds of Summer

Sheena Brook and the F.E.M Collective: 7 p.m. Friday, July 24, at the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center, 2301 First Street, Fort Myers. Tickets $10 at the door. Information: 239-333-1933, sdbac.com.

SWFL Poetry Slam

At 7 p.m. Saturday, July 25, Center for the Performing Arts Bonita Springs, Moe Auditorium, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs. A Poetry Slam itself is simply a poetry competition in which poets perform original work alone or in teams before an audience, which serves as a judge. The work is judged as much on the manner and enthusiasm of its performance as its content or style, and many slam poems are not intended to be read silently from the page. $10 per person. Information: 239-495-8989, artcenterbonita.org.

Craft Your Own Japanese Garden Lantern

From 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday, July 27, through Friday, July 31 at Center for the Arts Bonita Springs, 26100 Old 41 Road, Bonita Springs. Use a pottery wheel or hand build with the slab roller to create your own garden lantern. $325 for members or $375 for non-members, plus a $50 clay/glaze/firing fee. Call 239-495-8989 to book. Information: artcenterbonita.com.

Reach the beach

July is National Park and Recreation Month, and Lee County Parks & Recreation will offer free pool admission and free parking Saturday and Sunday. This includes Bonita Beach Accesses No. 1 and No. 10, Bonita Beach Park, Bowditch Point Park and Lynn Hall Memorial Park, San Carlos Bay-Bunche Beach Preserve, Bowman’s Beach and Turner Beach. Information: leeparks.org, 239-533-7275 or email leeparks@leegov.com.

ONGOING

Jebry's Jazz and Blues Jam Session

From 6 to 9 p.m. every Monday at Dogtooth bar and restaurant, 5310 Shirley Street, Naples. Information: 239-431-7004.

At 7 p.m. every Monday evening at Centers for the Arts Bonita Springs, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs. (Photo: urfinguss, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Films for Film Lovers Series

At 7 p.m. every Monday evening at Centers for the Arts Bonita Springs, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs. This series features award-winning foreign and independent films. Following the film, audience members have the opportunity to join a lively film discussion, led by a Film Society Chairman and a Film Society Member. $10 general admission. Film packs available: $80 for 10 films and $150 for 20 films. Wine, beer and concessions are available. Information: 239-495-8989; artcenterbonita.org.

Call to artists

The Marco Island Center for the Arts recently announced a new invitation or Call to Artists (CTA) for upcoming months of August and September. The exhibition will accept submissions created while sheltering at home or as we begin to reopen across the country. Art created during this time frame can also reflect local, national, and global events including changes, challenges, and the “New Normal.” This exhibition will replace the previously announced “Celebrating Elements of Art “scheduled for August and “Celebrating Color” scheduled for September. We invite all artists to submit a maximum of three pieces of work that meets the criterion in this CTA. Submission costs are as follows: Members: $20 for one piece; $25 for two pieces or $30 for three pieces; non-members: $25 for one piece; $30 for two pieces or $35 for three pieces. Artists will be able to bring their submissions for intake from 10 a.m. until noon, Aug. 6. Information: marcoislandart.org.

Walk, bike, paddle

A hidden gem in Naples is the Gordon River Greenway. Walk, ride your bike or kayak on or along the scenic from 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. There's 12-foot wide pathways and 10-foot-wide elevated boardwalks. Restrooms and other amenities available. Located at 1596 Golden Gate Parkway. Information: 239-252-4000 or gordonrivergreenway.org.

Enjoy nature

Did you know the largest state park in Florida is a short drive from Naples? Fakahatchee Strand is a unique spot and a chance to social distance from everyone but not wildlife and wildflowers. Open 8 a.m. to sunset; $3 vehicle fee. Located at 137 Coastline Drive, Copeland. Information floridastateparks.org, 239-695-4953.

Naples Zoo

New hours of operation from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at 1590 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples. Offering timed online tickets to the general public. All guests will be required to reserve a timed ticket online, with reduced ticket prices. Tickets can only be purchased online. Information: 239-262-5409 or napleszoo.org.

Who is your hero?

Join the Marco Island Noontime Rotary in partnership with the YMCA as “we celebrate our Heroes with a spectacular visual display of hundreds of American Flags flying from 7 ft. masts on the open lots along San Marco Road at the corner of Sand Hill.” Flags will be displayed beginning Feb. 14 through 19, including Valentine’s Day and President’s Day. Proceeds from this event will go back to serving our community’s critical needs. Who is your hero? A healthcare worker, food supplier, volunteer, veteran, our military, first responders, police and fire personnel, teachers, mentors, caregivers, a family member, friend, your sweetheart on Valentine’s Day, anyone who has had an impact on your life or the community. For only $50 you can sponsor your hero with this spectacular display of American flags. Each flag will have a medallion that states your name as the sponsor and your hero’s name. The medallion will be yours after the event is completed. Contact Linda Sandlin at 239-777-9200 or Linda@MarcoRealtySource.com for your sponsorship application.

Flea market

If you've never visited Flamingo Island Flea Market, you're in for a treat. Looking for that special 1972 baseball card? A multi-use screwdriver set? A floppy beach hat? You may find it here. Open 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Friday-Sunday at 11902 Bonita Beach Road. Information: flamingoisland.com, 239-948-7799.

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2020/07/24/wow-do-list-films-film-lovers-series-more/3287916001/