A surge protector with multiple cords plugged in. (Photo: The Motley Fool)

1. Invest in a surge protector

While surge protector power strips multiply the number of available outlets, they also serve a more important purpose. These devices will cut off power to plugged-in electronics if there is a power surge, helping to prevent damage.

Charge your phone anywhere by bringing a portable charger and extra long cord (Photo: Getty Images)

2. Don't overcharge

It's essential to have gadgets charged and ready to go, but overcharging can reduce battery life. Do not leave devices charging overnight.

Battery University, a free educational website offering battery information, says that nickel- and lithium-based batteries should be stored with a 40 percent state-of-charge. This level minimizes age-related capacity loss and keeps the battery in good condition.

Working from home can complicate work and home. Here are tips for organizing workflows and personal spaces. (Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

3. Keep software up-to-date

Security issues may arise when software is not updated, and programs may not run effectively or be compatible with others.

Along the same vein, routinely clean out unused files to free up space, and clear cookies and browser histories to maintain speed and efficiency.

Routine maintenance can keep electronics working properly when they're needed the most.

