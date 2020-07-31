CLOSE

Our next dining destination is Marco Prime Steak & Seafood in Marco Walk Plaza; and due to social distancing guidelines, we’re continuing to take our food to go; freeing up space for other diners.

First, we were happy to see staff wearing masks. And when we visited, diners seemed to be spread out with no occupied tables neighboring each other.

Things got off to an appetizing start with a couple of fresh salads. I had the traditional Caesar ($13) featuring chopped romaine, pecorino and parmigiana cheese, with house-made croutons and dressing. My partner in dine had the arugula salad ($14) featuring red onions, tomatoes, strawberries, candied pecans, goat cheese and a balsamic glaze.

Both salads were fresh and huge. The Caesar featured large slivers of cheese and a nice tangy dressing. The arugula was as colorful as a fall day with an amazing blend of sweet and savory.

For my main dish, I picked the fennel tuna ($37) featuring a fennel and black-pepper dusted seared rare tuna filet in a bed of couscous, agrodolce (a traditional sweet and sour sauce in Italian cuisine) with vegetables. The sweet soy butter sauce and Rayu chili oil blended for a subtle yet lively flavor that complimented the meat very well.

For his entrée, my guest enjoyed “The Best Risotto” ($30) featuring wild mushrooms, burrata cheese, peas, corn, toasted pistachios and a sweet soy glaze. While the description may sound like a side dish, let me tell you it’s a solid and delicious main course.

Both entrees came from the house specialties section of the main menu.

For a side, I had the tempting and delectable truffle and parmesan fries ($10). It’s a big order, and might I suggest sharing with a friend; because it’s hard to stop eating them.

My dining companion had the roasted cauliflower ($10) seasoned with garlic and olive oil. Cooked to perfection – meaning still a bit crunchy and not mush – this dish is the perfect compliment for nearly any dish.

Our order also came with complimentary assorted and tasty breads.

We also order the cheesecake, always a solid performer, and a dessert inspired by key lime pie, only a little lighter and fluffier. Amazing!

Although Marco Prime can be a little steep if you’re watching your money, it’s still a good choice for special occasions or just to treat yourself.

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.

