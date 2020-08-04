CLOSE
AUGUST 4

Meghan Markle, dutchess (39)

AUGUST 5

Yungblud, singer (23)

AUGUST 6

Soleil Moon Frye, actress (44)

AUGUST 7

Charlize Theron, actress (45)

AUGUST 8

Roger Federer, athlete (39)

AUGUST 9

Michael Kors, designer (61)

AUGUST 10

Suzanne Collins, author (58)

Guess who?

I am an athlete born in California on August 3, 1977. I watched the 1981 NFC championship game at age 4 and got hooked on football. As a quarterback, I have won six Super Bowl Championships and recently agreed to play for a new team.

Answer: Tom Brady

