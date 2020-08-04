CLOSE

LEO

Jul 23/Aug 23

Working together is a road map for success. Embrace the spirit of cooperation and others will soon follow suit. Your goals will be within reach in no time.

VIRGO

Aug 24/Sept 22

Do not fixate on your shortcomings, Virgo. Instead, think about all of the qualities you love about yourself this week. This will boost your confidence and improve your mood.

LIBRA

Sept 23/Oct 23

Libra, you are used to being the center of your social circle. But take a step back and allow others to share the spotlight with you. You will be glad to you did.

SCORPIO

Oct 24/Nov 22

Scorpio, you perform great under pressure, but too much intense focus can cause you to burn out at a rapid pace. Try dialing it back this week.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23/Dec 21

These next few weeks are an opportunity to develop personal relationships and get in touch with your emotions, Sagittarius. Think about taking a break.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22/Jan 20

If others are opposed to your beliefs or ideas you may need to reconsider your presentation. Accept others' perspectives but forge ahead with what is important to you.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21/Feb 18

Aquarius, there's nothing you can do right now to stop change, so you're better off embracing things as they come. Do not swim against the tide right now. Save your energy.

PISCES

Feb 19/Mar 20

Trouble may be developing with a partnership that is important to your career, Pisces. Do not give up and walk away. Find a resolution pronto.

ARIES

Mar 21/Apr 20

It is time to relax in regard to your professional life, Aries. If you're out of a job, your luck could turn any day now. If you're employed, a promotion may be on the horizon.

TAURUS

Apr 21/May 21

It is time to reorganize your priorities if you have not been having any fun. Spend some time with a significant other or engage in a hobby rather than doing chores.

GEMINI

May 22/Jun 21

Family matters could be a cause for concern this week, Gemini. A relative needs your assistance immediately and you will have to push other things aside to make the time.

CANCER

Jun 22/Jul 22

Cancer, focus your attention on the things you are grateful for. Shifting thoughts to the positive can really improve your mood and upcoming outcomes.

