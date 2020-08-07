‘Watts for Dinner’ the Takeout Edition: Napoli on the Bay serves up an Italian veggie delight

Will Watts

Our next dining destination is Napoli on the Bay’s Marco Island location. And just to make things a little more interesting, we ordered an entire meal without meat. After all, with quality bread and cheese, who needs meat?

First up, the appetizer. We ordered the mozzarella sticks ($5.95), five traditional deep fried cheese sticks; crispy on the outside, gooey on the inside. While not the best cheese sticks I’ve had, these were less greasy/oily than most. So that’s something.

We also shared a veggie Stromboli ($11.95), with sauce, mushrooms, sweet green peppers, onions, tomatoes and mozzarella cheese. A huge dish, the tomatoes tasted like they were from a deli sandwich, not like they were inside a Stromboli. I’m not sure how they achieved this, but it was an unexpected nice touch.

We also partook of a large artichoke pizza ($18.95), with artichokes, mushrooms, black olives and onions. An amazing pizza with a nice chewy crust. The texture of the artichokes makes a great substitute for meat.

We also ordered the stuffed shells ($10.95), classic ricotta stuffed shells with flavorful three cheese ricotta filling and marinara sauce, covered in cheese. These stuffed shells are huge and perhaps the best part of our meal.

For our final round we ordered the toasted almond dessert ($5.95). It could best be described as a tiramisu, minus the coffee. Delicious!

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.

