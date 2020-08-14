‘Watts for Dinner’ the Takeout Edition: Let’s Eat Asian Fusion comes to South Naples

Will Watts

Correspondent

There’s something new in the South Naples neighborhood. Let’s Eat Asian Fusion recently opened in the Eagle Creek Shopping Center at 951 and 41.

If you’re like me, and your aim is takeout, you can order online and pay at letseatasian.com. One note: check your cart before finalizing your order. I discovered that my fried rice turned into chicken lo mein at checkout. Fortunately, if you click on chicken lo mein, it adds fried rice. Problem solved.

Let’s Eat is a modern twist on tradition Asian takeout. In addition to ordering online, its LED monitors as a menu board and bright green paint, tiles and chalkboard create a “today” feel; and the food we got exceeded our expectations.

We ordered enough food to cover a few nights of dining. My first meal started off with the spicy wonton soup ($4.95). Firstly, the restaurant has an authentic homemade wonton soup, but this added “spicy” twist peeked my curiosity. Indeed, it is spicy. And I enjoyed every drop. Packed with wontons, this thick broth was a spicy red hue with a flavor to awaken the senses.

My partner in dine also picked something not often seen on the menu, a “Mashed Garlic Cucumber” dish ($7.95). For the record, the cucumber wasn’t smashed, it was diced. I’m guessing the smashed refers to the garlic. Other ingredients include vinegar and sesame oil. Light, refreshing and super tasty, this appetizer comes highly recommended.

My entrée for night one was another dish that was new to me; so new that I haven’t seen it on the menu before, the “Asian Style Twice Cook Chicken” ($10.95). Billed as a “classic dish from the Far East,” the chicken had the same spicy hue as my wonton soup.

The twice-cooked chicken looks like a stir fry with tons of meat. The bok choy, which served as the bulk of the veggies, was a bit chewy but I enjoyed discovering this new-to-me dish.

My partner in dine picked the shrimp with fresh vegetable ($11.95) for his main dish and gave it high marks. With huge shrimps, an amazing sauce and tons of veggies, including mushrooms, peas, carrots and onions, this is a hearty, yet healthy option when ordering takeout. This meal comes with a side of white rice.

For my second night of dining, I picked two noodle dishes to sample.

First up, the shrimp lo mein ($8.95). This classic egg noodle dish is huge and can easily feed two. It utilizes smaller shrimps than the other dish we just spoke about; yet the shrimp were plentiful. As good as any previous lo mein I’ve eaten, this dish presented a bit less oily than most – a little more on the lighter side.

I also tried the signature rice noodle ($9.95), with big slivers of pork, mixed with fried egg and a mix of veggies, this was another huge dish that stands alone. Delicious!

My dining companion selected the fresh broccoli with garlic sauce ($7.95), and the fried rice ($7.95).

Like my rice noodles, this dish came with big slivers of pork; matter of fact, in taste and quality the dishes were very similar, just replacing rice noodles for rice.

The fresh broccoli with garlic sauce is a great choice for those looking to avoid eating meat. It comes with a side of white rice.

Let’s Eat Asian Fusion is a nice addition to the neighborhood, offering traditional favorites along with some creative new takes. Give them a try, you won’t be sorry.

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.

If you go

Let’s Eat Asian Fusion