Artistic reflections: 34 artists featured in exhibition at Marco Island Center for Arts

Marco Island Center for the Arts recently announced the opening of a brand new exhibition of pieces that were created during the pandemic.

While the organization expected to receive pieces that were artistic representations of how life had changed they also did not limit the pieces to that subject. The exhibition features the work of 34 artists and a total of 83 pieces which comprise the unique and dynamic “March-July 2020: Artistic Reflections.”

Multiple mediums are represented including clay, fiber/textile, oil, acrylic, photography, collage, pastel, mixed media, and more. This exhibition will be on display through Oct. 6 in the Lauritzen and Rush Galleries at Marco Island Center for the Arts.

In La Petite Galerie

Aug. 10-Sept. 1: “Night Lights” Photography by Larry W. Richardson – “Night Lights” has been a quest to find what glows, what sparks, what strikes and what lurks under the heavens that I actually must illuminate. “Night Lights” is a quiet and peaceful world that few people experience; probably because most have never really looked.

Sept. 3-Oct. 7: Cheryl Costley Art closely tied to her love of fiber and fabrics that are dyed, painted, screen printed, drawn, stamped, and manipulated in a variety of ways that uses elements of abstract design.