‘Watts for Dinner’ the Takeout Edition: Authentic Indian cuisine is a little bit closer

Typically, I review restaurants on Marco Island, and sometimes South Naples. This week we travel all the way up to Pine Ridge Road for Le Indya, which is billed as “authentic Indian cuisine … one of the most authentic Indian restaurants Naples has ever seen.”

First off, a little background. I love East Naples’ 21 Spices by Chef Asif. His contemporary take on Indian cuisine is unparalleled. I’ve eaten there many times and have never been disappointed. For more traditional dishes, I’ve often traveled all the way to Fort Myers for India Grill, one of my favorite restaurants in Southwest Florida.

So, you’ll understand my excitement in sharing the news that a traditional Indian restaurant is closer than ever before.

At Le Indya, things got off to an appetizing start with the paneer naan ($6), a traditional Indian flatbread made of flour, yeast, sugar, salt and yogurt. This one is stuffed with grated paneer cheese, coriander, onions, masala spices and cumin. So yummy! I’m a big naan fan and this one doesn’t disappoint!

We also ordered some vegetable samosas ($10), deep fried bite-sized snackers that are so addictive and so good!

For our first shared entrée, we ordered the tamarind rice ($10), which is rice with its namesake and jaggery (cane sugar) along with chilis and roasted lentils. This dish makes a great side to share or main entrée just for you. And tamarind is said to be good for your heart due to the fiber present which has a cholesterol lowering effect.

We also shared the “Buddha Delight” ($16), a most divine vegan dish featuring tofu and eggplant and is mixed with vegetables in tasty coconut and almond sauce. It comes with a side of jasmine rice.

First off, you won’t miss the meat. This dish is thick, hearty and delicious. I licked my plate. These flavors blend together so well, and like a choir, create something more than it’s parts. I highly recommend this dish.

Le Indya is located near the intersection of Pine Ridge Road and U.S. 41. If you’re in the neighborhood drop by for a visit or some takeout.

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.

