‘Watts for Dinner’ the Takeout Edition: Thai Sushi By KJ serves up satisfaction

Our next dining destination is Thai Sushi By KJ Thai, which serves traditional and contemporary Thai and Japanese cuisine.

Things got off to an appetizing start with two rolls from the sushi bar, a JB roll ($8.99) and a Pascale roll ($12.99). The JB is salmon and cream cheese wrapped in nori (thin sheets of seaweed) and rice. This is one of my favorites and KJ does it just right. The Pascale roll features cooked salmon, tempura flakes, scallion, cucumber and is topped with avocado. OMG! This roll is the best. The tempura flakes add a nice little crunch and the avocado not only adds flavor, but lots of beauty.

We also shared a Hosomaki combo ($18.99). First off, it comes with miso soup, which I love. Miso is rich in essential minerals and a good source of various vitamins, including B, E, K and folic acid. As a fermented dish, miso provides the gut with beneficial bacteria that help us to stay healthy.

The combo itself consists of a California roll, most people’s go-to first sushi roll, the aforementioned JB roll and a tekka (tuna) roll. This is a great combo for sharing and when the sushi is good and fresh, like this, there’s absolutely no guilt attached to a little over indulgence.

For my main entrée, I selected the shrimp pad Thai ($15.99). Huge and generous amounts of shrimp were the star of KJ’s dish. And I must add, their take was lighter and better than most. Typically made with rice noodle, peanuts, scrambled egg and bean sprouts, among other vegetables, KJ’s was more reserved on the nut/peanut flavor that gave this dish a nice twist. I highly recommend it.

My partner in dine picked an even lighter dish, the mixed vegetables ($15.99) which comes with a side of jasmine rice. Big chunks of tofu mixed with celery, broccoli and carrots, among other vegetables, made this dish a heart meatless alternative. Yummers!

Looking back to our September 2019 visit, a standout dish was the lobster mango curry; tempura battered lobster tail in an incredible mango curry sauce. I must admit I was a tad bit jealous.

We also visited KJ’s in 2018 and noted how nice it was to have quality sushi and Thai on this side of the bridge. These three visits all had one thing in common. KJ’s has proven itself to be a solid performer and you’ll always leave satisfied.

