‘Watts for Dessert’: Find your sweet spot at Dolce Mare

Billed as “Marco Island’s sweetest spot,” Dolce Mare is a great one-stop shop when you’re craving decadent desserts. From cakes, truffles, candy, bark, macarons, popcorn, toffee and coffees to gelato and Italian ice, there’s something for everyone.

For those of you knew to gelato, it’s very similar to ice cream. Gelato uses more milk and less cream than your typical ice cream and doesn't use egg yolks, which are an ingredient in ice cream. On the plus side, gelato typically offers less calories, less sugar and a lower fat content per serving than ice cream.

Dolce Mare features tempting and unique flavors like tiramisu and banana Nutella, as well as strawberry cheesecake and hazelnut, among others.

On the candy side, if you’re crazing smores-inspired desserts you’re in luck. What about white chocolate and coconut? Or a cookies and cream bark? Bet we have your attention now.

We took home a s’mores treat featuring graham cracker and marshmallow covered in both chocolate, and white chocolate. Incredible!

We also took home the aforementioned cookies and cream bark, extremely sweet; and the white chocolate bark, a creamy delight; and white chocolate dipped Oreos, superb! For the record, there’s also chocolate dipped Oreos.

Then there’s the super-moist carrot cake featuring pecans on top. It was also super sweet, featuring an Italian honey that’s similar to agave in the cake. The icing was my favorite. I’m a sucker for cream cheese.

On the coffee side, there’s cappuccino, latte and drip coffee (hot or iced), expresso and affogota – an Italian coffee-based dessert. You can also get chai – hot, iced or dirty.

My previous visit to Dolce Mare was February 2019. During that visit we tried the tiramisu and mixed berry gelato; all the flavor and a lot less of the heaviness of ice cream. We also left with a sampler that included coconut and chocolate (moist and heavenly), red velvet (sticks to your mouth, but you won’t mind), cookies and cream (who knew it could be this decadent), and sea salt caramel in the shape of a shell.

Matter of fact, we had candy in the shape of lips, hearts, shells and just about anything else you can imagine. And you can pick from several size sampler-box sizes to fit your needs, budget.

Whether you’re treating yourself or buying a gift, you’ll find something to please at Dolce Mare.

