3 To Do: Storter’s Southwest Florida, more

1. ‘Never No More': Storter’s Southwest Florida

The Marco Island Historical Society’s (MIHS) new exhibit is “Never No More: Storter’s Southwest Florida” at the Marco Island Historical Museum.

The exhibit features original drawings, paintings and sculptures by fisherman and folk artist Robert Lee Storter. Born in 1894 in Everglade (now Everglades City), he died in 1987 in Naples.

His grandparents were some of the earliest settlers of the area, and the Storter’s were responsible for a many local firsts. His uncle, George Storter, founded the first general store and post office in Everglades City.

The exhibit is open to the public from now through Dec. 5. Admission is free.

Information: colliermuseums.com.

2. Backstage Insights with Charlie Blum

While many theaters and concert venues struggle to reopen safely across the world, Marco Island Center for the Arts is offering a look behind the curtain with entertainment industry veteran Charlie Blum.

Blum is a renowned entertainment industry executive with over 40 years of experience as concert promoter, talent buyer, theater executive, television producer and artist manager.

Blum presents a look at what it takes to bring your favorite musician to town with “There’s No Business Like Show Business” at 5:30 p.m., Oct. 21. This presentation will offer a glimpse behind the scenes with veteran concert promoter and producer offering insights as well as sharing stories from some chart topping performers.

Information: marcoislandart.com.

3. ‘Here and There’ exhibit

The Marco Island Center for the is welcoming six Cuban-born artists as part of a culturally unique presentation titled “Here and There.”

As part of this art project the Art Center will host work by Carlos Leandro Suarez Crespo (Cale), Juan Manuel Garcia (Juanma), Jose Luis Diaz (Montero), Jose Luis Bermudez, Yaumil Hernandez Gil and Raciel Gomez Golpe.

The work of these world class artists that has been featured in galleries and private collections across the globe and will be at Marco Island Center for the Arts for a two-month engagement now through Nov. 20.

Information: 239-394-4221 to reserve your place for this Second Tuesday reception scheduled for 5:30 p.m., Oct. 13.

Information: marcoislandart.com.

