‘Watts for Dinner’ the Takeout Edition: Kretch’s a Marco Island original

It’s been 34 years to the month that Kretch’s Restaurant first opened on Marco Island. And despite this pandemic, it appears to still be going strong. On the night of my visit, masks were being worn by staff and guests were nicely spread out. Kudos to Kretch’s for maintaining a safe environment as we navigate this crazy world.

Things got off to an appetizing start with the seafood crisp ($12.95), a crisp flour tortilla (more like a tostada) with shrimps, scallops, crabmeat covered in a combination of cheeses and served with black olives, jalapenos, lettuce and tomato.

I go into most dishes skeptical, especially when it’s something I haven’t experienced before. I must tell you it was well executed, and it works. It really works. I love it!

Given the solo nature of my appetizer, my dining companion opted for the mushroom caps ($9.95) featuring Florida-grown portabella mushrooms stuffed with crabmeat and topped with lobster sauce. We asked for the sauce on the side. This starter dish earned high marks.

We also partook of the restaurant’s baked French onion soup ($5.95) with caramelized onion in hearty beef broth with crème sherry, rye bread and melted gruyere cheese. First, the rye bread – which was also included along with some yummy rolls, as a side – was terrific. So good! And it makes the soup all the better. And the beautifully-blended soup was the highlight of my meal.

For my main dish, I requested the seafood strudel ($16.95 or a lighter version for $11.95), which Kretch’s touts as an original creation of theirs. It comes with a small side salad and a baked potato. The strudel is a light pastry filled with shrimp, scallops, crabmeat, broccoli and cheese and served with lobster sauce. I didn’t know what to expect. It’s an original, for sure, and worth a try.

My partner in dine ordered the portabella and spinach pasta ($16.95, add chicken for $5 or shrimp for $7), featuring sautéed baby portabella mushrooms with fresh spinach in a garlic parmesan alfredo sauce. It’s served with garlic bread and a side salad. The mushrooms are plentiful and amazing. One word of warning, this dish is large and heavy. You can probably get two or three meals out of it.

And a word about the side salads, one tossed, the other Cesar: outstanding detail for such a small part of the meal. So many restaurants just don’t put in the effort with side salads. But Kretch’s does.

Also, I only need four words to make you want the dessert: Pineapple! Upside! Down! Cake!

With this meal, Kretch’s clearly demonstrated why they’re in their fourth decade of service to Islanders. Support local business and tip 20 percent, even on takeout, if you can. Cheers!

If you go

Kretch's Restaurant

527 Bald Eagle Dr, Marco Island

239-394-3433

kretchs.com

