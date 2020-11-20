‘Watts for Dinner’ the Takeout Edition: Healthy comfort food at Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Will Watts

Correspondent

Our next dining destination is something new, Tropical Smoothie Cafe. It’s a national chain you’ll find all over Collier County, and now in the under-renovation Marco Town Center.

When it’s got smoothie in the name, you’d be hard-pressed not to order one. From the “balanced fusion smoothie” collection, I picked the “Lean Machine” ($5.99) featuring strawberries, banana, “fat burner” and an “energizer.”

You can definitely taste the featured fruit, with the banana coming on strongest. I liked this smoothie because it didn’t taste too sweet and was very refreshing. I’ll try it again soon.

My dining companion had the seasonal cranberry truffle smoothie ($5.99) from the featured products menu. It features strawberries, cranberries, Ghirardelli white chocolate and non-fat yogurt and is served with a strawberry flavored edible straw. This one is on the sweet and would make for a great dessert or treat.

During our visit we tried the “Smoky Mozza Grilled Cheese” ($5.99) featuring fresh mozzarella, white American cheese, bacon and smoked tomato spread on toasted sourdough bread. The price includes a choice of side: chips, whole fruit, or kale and apple slaw. We picked the kale and apple slaw that while petit is packed with goodness and flavor.

The bread is amazing and yes, there are chunks of mozzarella inside.

We also tried the “Smoky-Cado Grilled Cheese” ($6.29) featuring white American cheese, a firehouse cheese blend, bacon, smoked tomato spread and smashed avocado on toasted sourdough bread.

Both are a nice departure from the traditional grilled cheese. You can’t go wrong here.

We also enjoyed the three-cheese chicken quesadilla ($4.99) featuring grilled chicken, queso blanco, cheddar and a smoked cheese blend all on a flour tortilla, served with roasted tomato salsa.

While the salsa is not the best we’ve ever had, the quesadilla is a solid performer. This place knows its cheese.

One of the best things I ate from the cafe was the ultimate club ($7.29) from the sandwich menu featuring ham, turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, shredded parmesan, tomatoes, romaine and a chipotle mayo on a ciabatta roll.

First, I like being able to buy a club that’s sandwich-sized and not sub-sized. The bread was fresh and delicious, and the ingredients were tried and true. It was amazing.

I also had the Baja chicken wrap ($7.29) featuring grilled chicken, rice, black beans, smashed avocado, romaine, pickled red onions, cheddar and roasted tomato salsa. While the overall taste wasn’t bad, the blend was not as appealing as it sounds.

My dining companion went with the hummus veggie bowl ($7.29). In addition to the namesake ingredient, it features smashed avocado, pepper jack cheese, romaine, rice, black beans, pickled red onions, tomatoes and a lite ranch dressing. This dish earned high marks. His best dish of the night.

He also picked a peanut butter crunch flatbread ($3.99) featuring peanut butter, banana, granola and honey. And yes, it is as good as it sounds. Don’t miss this one.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe puts a healthy twist on comfort food. And in today’s world, that’s needed more than ever. Welcome to Marco Island.

