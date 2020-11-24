Food Finds: Al Forno Al Fresco at the Farmers’ Market

Will Watts

Correspondent

Welcome back to Food Finds, this time at the Marco Island Farmers’ Market. Our next profile shouldn’t even exist. Why? You ask. It’s a portable brick oven!

I remember when I was a teenager, lots of restaurants, brick and mortar establishments, sold pizza without having a pizza oven. Flash forward a few decades, and we’re buy wood-fired pizza en plein air. Now that’s progress.

Our find is Al Forno Al Fresco (a.k.a. Antonio's Brick Oven Pizza). You can pick from six varieties and they will fully bake the pizzas to be eaten right away or par bake them for you to finish at home.

The business offers several varieties:

Bianca – White pizza with garlic cheese and olive oil; no tomato sauce.

Pepperoni – Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni.

Chorizo and roasted red peppers – Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, chorizo (Spanish sausage) and roasted red peppers.

Margarita – Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and fresh basil.

Portobello mushrooms and goat cheese – Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, portobello mushrooms, goat cheese and fresh basil.

Mushrooms and spinach – Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, fresh spinach and garlic.

We tried the white pizza and the portobello mushrooms and goat cheese. Both tasted fresh and had that wood-fired quality. I highly recommend Al Forno Al Fresco. Remember to take enough home to last the entire week. Prices range from $7-$9.

Al Forno Al Fresco also caters events, private business or home. See you next week at the Marco Island Farmers’ Market. But one word of warning: not everyone is wearing a mask and few are practicing social distancing. I need a suit with spikes, like Beetlejuice (kidding … maybe).

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.

If you go

Marco Island Farmer’s Market

901 Park Avenue, Marco Island

7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., Wednesdays

cityofmarcoisland.com

