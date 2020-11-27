Food Finds: McDonalds has new breakfast offerings

Will Watts

Welcome back to Food Finds, this time at your friendly neighborhood McDonalds. The Golden Arches is now offering bakery sweets. Choose from a cinnamon roll, blueberry muffin or apple fritter.

McDonalds may be hoping that the pastry items will fill the void of the All Day Breakfast which was cut back in March.

“McDonald’s has been famous for our savory breakfast menu for almost 50 years,” said Linda VanGosen, vice president of brand and menu strategy at McDonald’s USA, in a press release. “We’re continuing our breakfast innovation by adding tasty new sweet options with our new McCafé Bakery lineup. We know our customers deserve a break now more than ever and are excited to give them another reason to visit their favorite breakfast destination by offering delicious flavors they crave, any time of the day.”

For me, the best of the three was the apple fritter. The pastry is an extraordinary combination of baked apple, cinnamon, fluffy pastry and sugar coating and it’s amazing. But don’t let the word apple fool you; this is not a healthy way to start your day.

The cinnamon roll is made with delicious cinnamon wrapped up in fluffy dough and completely smothered in cream cheese icing. It’s a little piece of heaven.

The blueberry muffin with its streusel crumb topping perfectly pairs with your morning coffee.

Happy eating! Food Finds returns Tuesday profiling another vendor from the Marco Island Farmer’s Market.

