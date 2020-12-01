Food Finds: Argentinian empanadas at the Farmer’s Market

Will Watts

Food Finds returns with another trip to the Marco Island Farmer’s Market, held Wednesdays from 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Veterans Community Park.

This week we stopped by Pilar’s Empanadas Argentinas for their namesake dish. You can select from several regular and specialty empanadas.

Ranging in price from $3 to $5, you can pick from Argentinean-style beef, chicken with touch of barbecue sauce, spinach and mozzarella, onions and provolone cheese, blue cheese and mozzarella or sweet corn and provolone. What great combinations!

There are also sweet selections, including sweet potato and cream cheese or quince jam and cream cheese.

This time around we tried the traditional beef but with a twist, they were made with Beyond Beef, a plant-based meat substitute. We also tried empanadas with Beyond Chick’n which featured a subtle barbecue sauce and almond chips. Both were amazing and a healthier approach to delicious comfort food.

My favorite, by far, was the Caprese, featuring diced tomatoes, fresh basil and mozzarella.

You might also enjoy the kale with mushrooms and corn, lentil with potatoes and bell peppers, mushrooms and sesame seeds, spinach and vegan cheese, caramelized onions and vegan cheese and sweet corn with vegan cheese. What a selection!

I’ve had my fair share of empanadas, and my two favorites are Colombian ones, featuring a corn meal pocket and Argentinean ones, made with flour pockets and stuffed with all kinds of goodies. Pilar’s are contenders, especially when you consider they are premade and are reheated later.

The beef had olives and raisins in the mix which made for a nice sweet and savory taste. The barbecue sauces are nearly undetectable and serves to just add a little flavor and moisture to the chicken – a plus, especially when making them for later.

Next time you’re at the Marco Island Farmer’s Market, check out Pilar’s, in there nice new mini-trailer home. You won’t be disappointed.

