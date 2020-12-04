‘Watts for Dinner’ the Takeout Edition: Familiar face opens new place in Olde Marco

Will Watts

Columnist

Something old has become something new in Olde Marco. The family-run Smith House has some striking similarities to a 30-year business recently shuttered at Tigertail Beach. And for good reason, the Smith in Smith House is Tony Smith, the concessionaire who walked away from that business after failed negotiations with the county and to the chagrin of many Islanders.

Smith House is currently open for breakfast and lunch with plans to expand. You’ll find a host of lighter fare, vegan and vegetarian options, gluten-free bread, as well as some unique dishes, like the Collard-Green “Pastrami” melt that features spiced-braised collard greens with coleslaw, Swiss cheese and cherry pepper dressing on toasted rye bread and shrimp and grits.

Breakfast/brunch selections include huevos rancheros, an array of breakfast sandwiches, omelets, Benedicts, scrambles, skillets and griddle favorites such as French toast, Belgian waffles and pancakes.

Lunch entrees include grass-fed burgers, beer-battered fish and chips, coconut shrimp, chicken or tuna salad croissants, among others.

The menu also includes a soup of the day, salads and other lighter fare like avocado toast.

First up for me was the avocado toast ($9), made on gluten-free seed bread and featuring fresh-sliced avocado, tomato, radish and cilantro and topped with chia, flax and hemp seed. This dish is both a thing of beauty and a health-bomb to start your day. I highly recommend this dish.

From the omelets section of the menu, I picked the Xaviar ($12), with features mushrooms, garlic, asparagus and Brie cheese. You can pick your toast, a bagel, croissant or English muffin to accompany your eggs, and either homestyle potatoes, hash browns or fruit as your side.

First the omelet: absolutely amazing. This is a great blend of ingredients and it was perfectly produced with no breaks or undercooked spots. Two thumbs up!

My dining companion decided to build his own omelet ($9.50), picking red peppers, mushrooms, provolone cheese and a plant-based sausage. First, kudos for offering plant-based options. This dish scored rave reviews.

As for the sides, we shared so that I could sample both hash browns and the homestyle potatoes. Both were great, but the homestyle are the best.

He also ordered the steel-cut oats ($9) which were topped with walnuts, brown sugar, fresh fruit and

topped with chia, flax and hemp seed. Amazing! These folks know how to make healthy appetizing.

Smith House is in the former Petit Soleil at the Shops of Olde Marco and is currently open from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., daily. Check ‘em out! You won’t be disappointed.

