Food Finds: Frozen fresh Italian at the Farmers' Market

Will Watts

Correspondent

Food Finds returns with another trip to the Marco Island Farmer’s Market, held Wednesdays from 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Veterans Community Park.

This week we stopped by The Pasta Machine which features “fresh pasta and gourmet ravioli.” Frozen fresh may seem like a contradictory statement, but not after you try these goods.

The ravioli range in price from $12 to $14, you can pick from wild mushroom, pear and gorgonzola, spinach and cheese, meat, pumpkin, chicken and cheese, sausage and broccolini, pecorino and Romano and the new shrimp and lobster.

We took home the wild mushroom and the pear and gorgonzola ravioli. We also brought back a frozen calzone ($16).

The mushroom ravioli was some of the best we’ve ever had at home. We added some oil, sauce and topped with cheese. The freshness comes through and stands apart from most anything you can buy at a store. Delicious! A must try!

Same with the calzone. So cheesy, so amazing. And given we don’t have a pizza oven at home, we could not believe the results.

We have yet to try the pear and gorgonzola ravioli. It awaits us in the freezer. But I’ll let you know. We’re thinking about incorporating it into a holiday meal.

Next time you’re at the Marco Island Farmer’s Market, check out The Pasta Machine. You’ll find friendly service, easy pay with acceptance of credit cards and some good eating ahead.

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.

If you go

Marco Island Farmers' Market