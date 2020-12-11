‘Watts for Dinner’ the Takeout Edition: The Speakeasy has something for everyone

Will Watts

We return to an old favorite this week, The Speakeasy, with mixed emotions. Why, you ask? Love the atmosphere and waterside dining here, but due to current circumstances we opted for takeout. Can’t wait until we return to normalcy.

During my visit I saw staff wearing masks, but many patrons were not. There is plenty of outside dining, so that’s a plus.

We started off with the amazing French onion soup ($6.99). It’s not the easiest carryout order, but worth it. The bread. The cheese. The onion broth. What a heavenly combination.

I also had the Caesar salad ($8.99) and added blackened shrimp ($7). There were like seven shrimp on the salad, so I was thrilled. The dressing is nice and tangy, just like I like it. The croutons could use a little work, but that’s a minor detail.

My dining companion had the Caprese salad ($12.99) featuring sliced tomatoes, mozzarella, sliced onions and basil, all of which is drizzled with a balsamic vinaigrette. A work of art!

For night one’s dinner, he had the blackened salmon ($22.99) topped with a lemon butter beurre blanc sauce served with sautéed spinach and your choice of potatoes (in this case French fries).

While a bit on the pricey side, this dish is a solid performer with lots of visual appeal. And the sauce is a must try.

I went for the veggie burger ($12.99). It also was topped with spinach and a spicy mayo. The nun was extra soft and sweet. Speaking of sweet, I picked sweet potatoes for my side. So good!

For night two’s dinner, we started with the cheese curds ($7.99) that comes with a side of chipotle ranch. These are the best curds I’ve had on Marco Island; and may be the best in Southwest Florida. A must try.

We also shared a white spinach pizza ($19.95) featuring oil, garlic, mozzarella and ricotta cheese. Those islands of ricotta stole the show. Amazing!

We finished the meal with a mile-high carrot cake ($7.95). Visually appealing, but a bit on the dry side. It was either refrigerated too long or was just past its best by date. But I still ate it! Wink!

The speakeasy’s comfortable atmosphere and wide assortment of dishes offers something for everyone. So, if the kids want pizza, you want fish and the hubby wants burgers … no problem!

